Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves in favor of Giants vs. Cowboys

New York Giants fans residing in the Boston area will be pleased with Fox Sports’s NFL programming decisions for Sunday.
The Tom Brady fans? Not so much.
Boston 25 won’t air the Brady and the Bucs’ regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Falcons. The network has instead decided to assign the Giants’ matchup with the Cowboys to the Boston market. Such decisions are made on the national level.
Both games have playoff implications. With a win the Bucs, who clinched a playoff spot last weekend, would lock up the No. 5 seed as a wild card in the NFC, which would match them up with the champion of the much maligned NFC East in the wild-card round. With that desirable option in play, Brady is expected to start Sunday.
Advertisement
The Giants-Cowboys has even higher stakes, though it’s hard to fathom it has more interest in this market now than Brady’s game.
If the Giants (5-10) win and the Washington Football Team (6-9) loses at Philadelphia, they will be the NFC East champs. If the Cowboys (6-9) win and Washington loses or ties, or if the Cowboys tie and Washington loses, Dallas is the NFC East champ.
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.