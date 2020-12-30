fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves in favor of Giants vs. Cowboys

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers still are playing for playoff seeding Sunday, but they won't be shown in the Boston TV market, bumped by Fox for the Giants-Cowboys NFC East showdown.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers still are playing for playoff seeding Sunday, but they won't be shown in the Boston TV market, bumped by Fox for the Giants-Cowboys NFC East showdown.Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

New York Giants fans residing in the Boston area will be pleased with Fox Sports’s NFL programming decisions for Sunday.

The Tom Brady fans? Not so much.

Boston 25 won’t air the Brady and the Bucs’ regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Falcons. The network has instead decided to assign the Giants’ matchup with the Cowboys to the Boston market. Such decisions are made on the national level.

Both games have playoff implications. With a win the Bucs, who clinched a playoff spot last weekend, would lock up the No. 5 seed as a wild card in the NFC, which would match them up with the champion of the much maligned NFC East in the wild-card round. With that desirable option in play, Brady is expected to start Sunday.

Advertisement

The Giants-Cowboys has even higher stakes, though it’s hard to fathom it has more interest in this market now than Brady’s game.

If the Giants (5-10) win and the Washington Football Team (6-9) loses at Philadelphia, they will be the NFC East champs. If the Cowboys (6-9) win and Washington loses or ties, or if the Cowboys tie and Washington loses, Dallas is the NFC East champ.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.