Hingham’s Catherine Barry makes an impressive debut for South Carolina women’s soccer

Despite the obstacles, Barry still managed to earn a starting spot at forward and compile a productive freshman season for the 7-3 Gamecocks, recording a team-high four goals and a pair of assists in 10 games. She was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team at the conclusion of the season.

Former Tabor Academy standout Catherine Barry knew the transition from high school soccer to college soccer at the University of South Carolina would be a challenge. Adding a global pandemic to the mix made the situation even more difficult.

“It was a different year for sure, so it wasn’t exactly what I always imagined it to be, but I think that’s the nature of 2020,” said Barry, a Hingham native who was the Globe’s 2019-20 NEPSAC Female Athlete of the Year.

“College is a lot different than high school for a lot of reasons. The margins get a lot smaller because you’re with and against the best every day. You can’t have off days or moments that you shut off. But at the same time it forces you to raise to the level and brings the best out in you.”

Before South Carolina’s season opener against Georgia on Sept. 20, Barry hadn’t competed in a competitive soccer match since she played for the US U-20 team in a pair of friendlies last December. Also a star basketball and lacrosse player at Tabor, Barry spent last spring training on her own during quarantine to prepare for SEC soccer.

Once she arrived in Columbia, S.C., in July for preseason, Barry said she began to find a rhythm through conditioning and mini-group workouts. A strong showing in South Carolina’s 11 vs. 11 intra squad scrimmages helped Barry earn a starting nod as a true freshman.

“I went in with the mentality that I have to earn that spot every day,” said Barry. “I like to take on the underdog [role], in a chip-on-the-shoulder type of way. I try to take that with me every time I step on the field. It took some time to get fully confident and get settled into playing again after such a long time off.

“But when it comes down to it, it’s soccer. It’s what I’ve been doing my whole life and it’s what I love to do.”

Barry scored her first two collegiate goals in the Gamecocks’ second game of the season, a 4-1 SEC home win over Missouri on Sept. 27. Her parents, Lauren and Christopher, and sister Caroline, a South Carolina student, were in attendance to share the special moment.

Barry also netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Kentucky the next game, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors as a result. Her fourth and final goal of the season came in a 3-2 win over Missouri in the SEC Tournament, where the Gamecocks fell to top-seeded Arkansas in the semifinals.

Now at home in Hingham for the winter break, Barry is preparing for the second half of South Carolina’s season, which is set to begin in late February or early March ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m back in preparation mode again for another preseason,” said Barry. “Hopefully we challenge and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.”

Raynham's Blake Gallagher (51) has racked up a team-leading 74 tackles for the Northwestern football team. Northwestern Athletics (Custom credit)

Starring roles

▪ Northwestern senior linebacker Blake Gallagher, a Raynham native and former St. Sebastian’s star, played an integral part as the Wildcats captured the Big Ten’s West Division.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Gallagher tied fellow linebacker Paddy Fisher with a team-high 74 tackles, while also recording 9.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. His efforts helped Northwestern to a 6-1 regular season record and reach the Big Ten title game, a 22-10 loss No. 3 Ohio State, 22-10. Northwestern, ranked No. 14 in the CFP rankings, is set to play Auburn in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Gallagher’s final collegiate game.

▪ Also in Evansville, former Newton South star Veronica Burton has directed the Northwestern women’s basketball team to a 4-0 start and a No. 15 national ranking. A junior guard, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is producing a team-high 21.3 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor (9 of 18 on 3-pointers) with 22 assists and 18 steals. The Wildcats play Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

▪ Averaging a team-leading, and career-best 14.9 points per game, Braintree’s Brianna Herlihy has powered the 7-1 Villanova women’s basketball team, the lone loss, 93-50, against third-ranked Connecticut on Dec. 22. A 6-foot redshirt senior, Herlihy is just one year removed from tearing the ACL in her left knee against James Madison in the Wildcats’ second game of the season. The injury derailed her hopes of one final season together with her elder sister, Bridget, then a senior for the Wildcats. But Bridget is back this season, as a grad assistant for new coach and alum Denise Dillon (’96) and Brianna has been stellar in her return. In 29.9 minutes per game, she is also collecting 8.1 rebounds, has a team-high 16 blocked shots, along with 10 steals. Villanova hosts Georgetown Saturday.

Newton South grad is averaging 21.3 points per game for the 4-0 Northwestern women's basketball team. Northwestern Athletics (Custom credit)

Braintree High grad Brianna Herlihy (14) has shot Villanova to a 7-1 start in her return from a torn ACL suffered in the second game of the 2019-20 season. Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press















