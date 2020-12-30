Keegan Sullivan steps into spotlight, leads Scituate boys’ basketball past Silver Lake

“This offseason I worked on ways to get my shot off,” Sullivan said. “Without Jack and Nate I’m going to have to take some more shots so I worked on my moves and becoming more of a leader.”

In Wednesday’s Patriot League season opener against visiting Silver Lake, Sullivan paced the Sailors to a 58-35 win with 17 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, and 6 rebounds. Jay Montgomery and Johnny Kinsley each chipped in 12 points for Scituate (1-0).

With the graduation of scoring leaders Jack Poirier and Nate Lopes from a squad that advanced to the Division 2 South final, the Scituate boys’ basketball team will lean on junior guard Keegan Sullivan this season.

Advertisement

Silver Lake led 16-13 after one quarter before Scituate took control. Senior Reed Connolly canned a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Sailors ahead, 30-23. Scituate then clamped down on defense in the second half, limiting Silver Lake to 2 points over the next 12 minutes to grab a commanding lead.

“We’re looking at this season as every night might be our last [during the pandemic],” said Scituate coach Matt Poirier. “We’re treating it like that was our NBA Championship out there.”

Bishop Fenwick 82, Archbishop Williams 67 — Jason Romans paced the visiting Crusaders (2-0) with 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Mike Yentin added 23 points and seven rebounds in the Catholic Central League win.

Cardinal Spellman 77, Arlington Catholic 61 — Sophomore forward Jayden Exalus (22 points, 11 rebounds) led the host Cardinals (1-0) to the Catholic Central League win.

Marshfield 73, Pembroke 58 — Senior guards Rocco DeSantes (28 points) and Jack Mitchelson (22 points) paced the Rams (1-0) in the road Patriot League win.

North Quincy 58, Hingham 52 — Junior Colm Geary scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the host Red Raiders (1-0) won the Patriot League matchup.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 61, Quincy 41 — Senior Cam Shaughnessy logged a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and senior Julian Llopiz added 13 points for the Eagles (1-0) in the road Patriot League battle.

Girls’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 43, Cardinal Spellman 30 — Freshman Cecilia Kay scored 26 points, hauled in 13 rebounds, and added four blocks, and the host Cougars (1-2) limited Spellman to two points in the fourth quarter of their Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 44, Austin Prep 34 — Freshmen Julia Webster (17 points, 6 rebounds), Kiliegh Gorman (11 points, 7 rebounds), and Regan Gill (11 points, 8 rebounds) powered the visiting Shamrocks in the Catholic Central win.

Scituate 68, Silver Lake 43 — Sophomore Grace McNamara scored 18 points to carry the Sailors (1-0) to the road Patriot League win in their season opener.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 4, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Junior Karaline O’Toole netted a hat trick for the Bishops (1-1) as they won the Catholic Central League matchup at the Canton SportsPlex. Grace Mottau added the other goal for the Bishops.

Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Feehan 1 — Sophomore Lexi Yost scored both goals on assists from sophomore Jenna Nogueira, and junior Sophia Babineau made 27 saves the lead the Spartans (1-0-0) in their Catholic Central League debut.

St. Mary’s 5, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Maggie Pierce scored twice for the Spartans (1-1), who won the Catholic Central League road matchup at Ed Burns Arena.

Advertisement

. . .

On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the governors from the five other New England states, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least Jan. 31. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or US national team hockey activities.

Baseball

With Matt Howard stepping down as coach after a family move to Maine, Needham High has hired Rich Raymond to lead its baseball program. A 2007 graduate of Tolland High (Conn.), Raymond pitched collegiately at Franklin Pierce. He returned to Tolland to coach before a three-year stint on the staff of the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod League, where he worked with future big leaguers Kyle Schwarber and Sean Newcomb (Middleborough High). Since, he has served as a pitching coach at Eastern Connecticut State, as well as Monroe Junior College and Southwestern Community College in Iowa.