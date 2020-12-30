Mike Onwenu tackles changing roles on offensive line, welcomes opportunity to contribute

Onwenu was pretty light on his feet and displayed excellent athleticism for a 6-foot-3-inch, 350-pounder. The decision makers believed it was time he bumped outside for some work.

The big rookie guard was consistently pushing through his teammates during the sweaty sessions, particularly the heated one-on-one battles.

FOXBOROUGH — Mike Onwenu was pushing his way through the dog days of summer training camp when coaches couldn’t help but notice a trend.

“If I remember correctly, it was one day during practice, and Bill [Belichick] was like, ‘Yeah, we want to try you at tackle,’ and I just like, ‘All right.’ I mean, from then on there I was taking tackle reps,” Onwenu said Wednesday.

Onwenu played exclusively at guard at Michigan, so it was an unexpected conversation.

“Yeah, I was definitely surprised,” he said. “That was my first time out there since high school, but it worked out for the best.”

The experiment was put on the backburner and Onwenu started at three spots (jumbo tight end, left guard, and right guard) over the first four weeks of the season.

Injuries to center David Andrews and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor forced some adjustments on the fly. Onwenu slid into the right tackle spot in Week 6, where he’s stayed.

He gave credit to others for his ability to assimilate to multiple roles.

“I would definitely say the people around me — my coaches, my teammates,” Onwenu said. “It’s definitely been a good aspect … Even throughout the summer through [video] calls, you know, very informative, very, very helpful and [they] made sure that we got the point and that we were actually learning, not just watching the screen.”

Adjusting to the spacing differences between the positions was the biggest challenge for Onwenu.

“Playing guard, the guys are right across from you. You’ve kind of got a little booth to be in,’' he said. “Playing tackle usually you’re on the edge. Like the plays we run, you’re getting out and pulling and running out in the field.”

Belichick pointed out Wednesday that the plan was for Onwenu to compete to be the swing guard behind starters Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. His camp performances changed the plan.

So, while Onwenu’s future lies on the offensive line, the question is where?

“That’s a great question. That’s something we’ll take a long, hard look at this year,” Belichick said Wednesday. “This year, putting him at tackle was kind of our way to try to get our best players on the field with Isaiah [Wynn] and so forth. Now, again, every situation is a little bit different, so what it will be next year, I don’t know … I think he’s shown, maybe a little bit surprisingly to us and him, his ability to play tackle. That’s something he really hasn’t done. So, that’s a great credit to him and it certainly increases his value to our team, and we’ll have to take a look at what’s best for him, what’s best for the team.”

For his part, or parts, Onwenu doesn’t seem to have a preference, as long as he’s playing.

“I mean, I’m an offensive lineman at the end of the day. Whatever position I’m needed to play, I’m able to play,” he said.

Slater uncertain about future

Matthew Slater, who was just named to his ninth Pro Bowl as a special teamer, said Wednesday he’s unsure about returning for a 14th season in New England.

“I try not to think about that, especially in the middle of a season, in the middle of a quest, focusing on finishing that quest,” Slater said. “I don’t know. I think that’s something that [my wife] Shahrzad and I are going to have to pray about, and we’re going to have to see what we feel like is best for our family.”

If he does continue his career, it will be in New England.

“Obviously, there’s got to be desire from the organization to want me back here,” he said. “I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. So, we’ll be praying about that like we have been the last couple of years, and if we feel like the Lord is telling us to do something, we want to be obedient in that way.’'

Seven sitting out

The Patriots were missing seven players from Wednesday’s practice, all of whom were injured in Monday’s loss to the Bills. The defense was without safety Devin McCourty (shoulder), who was on the field but did not participate. In addition, linebackers Terez Hall (ankle), Josh Uche (foot), and Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), defensive lineman Tashawn Bower (ankle), Andrews (calf), and Mason were not spotted … Tight end Jordan Thomas, who was on the COVID/IR list, was released … The club also had 13 players limited at the session, including: running back Damien Harris (ankle); Eluemunor (ankle); offensive tackle Justin Herron (ankle); receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh); defensive linemen Byron Cowart (back), Adam Butler (shoulder), and Lawrence Guy (shoulder); linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Shilique Calhoun (knee); cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee); long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back); and Slater (knee) … As expected, Julian Edelman, who is still on injured reserve, was not on hand.

