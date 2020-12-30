N.C. State’s men hold off Boston College in college basketball

Jordan Miller had 26 points and won it for visiting George Mason (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10) by grabbing his own miss, getting fouled and hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 1.9 seconds left as the Patriots’ men’s basketball team narrowly defeated UMass (2-3, 1-1-), 93-92, in double overtime … Matthew Kessel posted one goal and two assists for ninth-ranked UMass (6-3-1 Hockey East) as the Minutemen shut out New Hampshire (1-1-1), 4-0, in men’s hockey … In college football, Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest, 42-28, in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin (4-3) finished a rocky season on a high note … The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena, Calif., officials don’t want the New Year’s event relocated in the future. The Pasadena city council agreed to allow the Tournament of Roses to move the game to Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Day. No. 1 Alabama will play fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the first CFP semifinal at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The Tournament of Roses will pay the city $2 million to help Pasadena with its expenses and lost revenue as a result of the game being relocated.

Shakeel Moore scored 4 of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night in men’s college basketball. Moore’s pull-up jumper from the top of the key with 26.9 seconds left gave the Wolfpack (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) the lead for good at 77-76. Devon Daniels stole the ball from the Eagles’ Wynston Tabbs with 14 seconds left and, as the Eagles (2-6, 0-2) elected to press but not to foul, N.C. State pushed it ahead for Moore’s dunk with a second left. Tabbs had 11 of his 18 points in the final 5:34, powering a 10-3 run that gave Boston College a 73-69 lead with 4:08 remaining and nailing a 3-pointer with 1:30 left that put the Eagles back ahead at 76-75.

NFL

Chiefs to rest starters

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad. That means it’s nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won’t step foot on the field this week … New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand. That’s about 10 percent of the stadium’s capacity …The NFL cites outside influences for the most recent set of positive coronavirus tests, including exposures during the holiday season. There were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, referred to three sources of exposure: household, outside medical providers, and community/social settings …The Cleveland Browns have two more positive COVID-19 cases — another player and a staff member — as they prepare for Sunday’s finale against the Steelers. The team closed its facility after being informed of the test results. The Browns have not yet announced the identity of the player or added him to their COVID-19 reserve list …Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday. Coach Frank Reich did not explain how the Colts will fill Castonzo’s spot on their injury-plagued offensive line …The San Francisco 49er signed kicker Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould was also placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the season finale against Seattle. The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino, who had spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad this season. Vizcaino is expected to clear coronavirus protocols in time to practice on Friday.

Advertisement

NBA

Spurs’ Hammon makes history

Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half. The Spurs lost, 121-107 … NBA viewers watched 81.5 million hours of live games on ABC, ESPN and TNT in the opening week of the season, up 95 percent from opening week in 2019. In terms of total hours, this season’s opening week was the most viewed since 2011, the league said. That also was the last time the NBA season opened during the week of Christmas; it was on Dec. 25 that year and Dec. 22 this year. The NBA season typically opens in October. The start of this season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic … Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh, the architect of the franchise’s turnaround, announced his retirement.

Advertisement

Tennis

Advertisement

Querrey gets suspended fine

American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October. Querrey left Russia on a private plane after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been placed in isolation by local authorities. The ATP said its investigation into the incident concluded that Querrey’s conduct was “contrary to the integrity of the game.” However, the fine will be lifted if Querrey does not commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.

Advertisement

Soccer

EPL games will go on

The English Premier League made it clear it doesn’t intend to suspend the competition despite being forced to call off a second game this week amid concerns across England about a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. Fulham’s game at Tottenham had to be postponed , while the government’s tightening of coronavirus restrictions meant no Premier League stadiums will be allowed to have fans going forward … Burnley is the latest English Premier League club to become owned by Americans. ALK Capital’s sports investment arm, Velocity Sports Partners, bought an 84 percent stake in the club. ALK managing partner Alan Pace will become chairman of the team. He was previously CEO of the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Belmont winner Tiz the Law retired

Belmont Stakes horse race winner Tiz the Law was suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in one of the colt’s front legs. Tiz the Law had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300, according to Equibase … The Arizona Coyotes signed veteran NHL forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal announced were not disclosed. The 33-year-old Brassard had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the New York Islanders in 2019-20 … The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel agreed to a $1.375 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration … Skier Matthias Mayer edged Vincent Kriechmayr for an Austrian 1-2 finish in the classic men’s World Cup downhill on the Stelvio in Bormio, Italy.