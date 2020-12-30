T.J. Oshie, Marty Walsh weigh in on Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins

After 14 seasons in black and gold, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is moving on from Boston.
The 43-year-old defenseman said on social media on Wednesday that he was informed by the franchise that they would be moving on without him.
Shortly after, the Washington Capitals announced they signed Chara to a one-year deal worth $795,000.
News of Chara’s departure prompted reaction from figures in the Boston area, notably Mayor Marty Walsh.
“He’s not only an unbelievable athlete, but a great role model, and a good man who as touched the lives of so many,” Walsh tweeted. “We’re going to miss you, Captain!”
Boston has been lucky to have @zeechara33 leading the @NHLBruins for the past 14 years. He’s not only an unbelievable athlete, but a great role model, and a good man who has touched the lives of so many. We’re going to miss you, Captain! pic.twitter.com/RjKSBCdUYn— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 30, 2020
Milan Lucic, who played with Chara on the Bruins for eight seasons, commented on Chara’s Instagram post to offer his well wishes.
“Biggest and baddest Bruin of all time,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, there’s one person who’s excited about Chara’s departure: His new teammate, T.J. Oshie.
The Capitals forward shared a photo of himself getting decked by Chara.
“Looking forward to not doing this anymore!” he wrote. “At least not in games... Welcome to DC Big Z!!!”
Looking forward to not doing this anymore! At least not in games... Welcome to DC Big Z!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/RqhuGIfl6M— TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 30, 2020
