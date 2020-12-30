T.J. Oshie, Marty Walsh weigh in on Zdeno Chara leaving Bruins

The 43-year-old defenseman said on social media on Wednesday that he was informed by the franchise that they would be moving on without him.

After 14 seasons in black and gold, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is moving on from Boston.

Zdeno Chara puts a hit on T.J. Oshie during a 2016 Bruins-Capitals game. Oshie and Chara are now teammates.

Shortly after, the Washington Capitals announced they signed Chara to a one-year deal worth $795,000.

News of Chara’s departure prompted reaction from figures in the Boston area, notably Mayor Marty Walsh.

“He’s not only an unbelievable athlete, but a great role model, and a good man who as touched the lives of so many,” Walsh tweeted. “We’re going to miss you, Captain!”

Milan Lucic, who played with Chara on the Bruins for eight seasons, commented on Chara’s Instagram post to offer his well wishes.

“Biggest and baddest Bruin of all time,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, there’s one person who’s excited about Chara’s departure: His new teammate, T.J. Oshie.

The Capitals forward shared a photo of himself getting decked by Chara.

“Looking forward to not doing this anymore!” he wrote. “At least not in games... Welcome to DC Big Z!!!”

