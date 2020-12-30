R.I. school officials overturn COVID-19 related suspensions of two students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has ruled that the superintendent of North Kingstown schools could not bar two students from attending in-person classes because they went to school while their father awaited the results of a coronavirus test.

The siblings, one in high school and one in middle school, were suspended last month by their respective principals from attending in-person classes for the rest of the school year. The family appealed, and Superintendent Philip Auger reduced the suspension until Feb. 12.

The parents went to the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, which petitioned the Department of Education, which ruled in the family's favor on Tuesday.