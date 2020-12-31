HomeFront: New Year’s Eve at home, Glenda Jackson, outdoor art jaunts for January

We needed a break in 2020, and the creative arts stepped up, first delivering diversions that were in the pipeline before the pandemic struck, then adapting on the fly in countless ways that helped us press pause on the real world, however briefly. Brilliant workarounds and clever accommodations kept our spirits up, along with rewatches, binges, and belated discoveries, all fueled by takeout and delivery concocted by restaurateurs as inventive and adaptable as any entertainment producer. Maybe the lesson we take away from this terrible year will be that we truly are all in this together.

Welcome back to HomeFront, where we’re welcoming 2021 and looking back at a year in which, for good or ill, we learned a lot — about medicine, public health, government, law enforcement, heroes, villains, our loved ones, and ourselves.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: The time-honored ritual of watching drunk strangers embarrass themselves will be mostly virtual this year (as it is every year for some of us). Among Globe correspondent Lauren Daley’s “10 ways to stay home, stay safe, and kick 2020 to the curb in style” are multiple countdown shows, including Dec. 31 stalwart “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.” The ABC standby features Jennifer Lopez shaking what her mama gave her while, elsewhere in Times Square, the hosts of “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen” get progressively more festive. Also on Daley’s list are a virtual First Night Boston (which, for the record, is traditionally an alcohol-free family event) and a buffet of food and drink suggestions.

FILM: Globe film critic Ty Burr ventures beyond his multiplex/home theater beat with his wish list for 2021, but he does start with a TV remote in his hand, fuming at the fact that “[s]itting down to a favorite show now requires multiple feats of mental gymnastics.” His “biggest wish, after four years of a political administration that has demonstrated new depths of selfishness,” is a very good one, and the journey there both entertaining and eminently sensible.

Robert Duvall, who turns 90 on Jan. 5, “has made his share of forgettable pictures,” says the Globe’s Mark Feeney. “It’d be hard not to when you have more than 140 credits on IMDb.” Feeney offers “an idiosyncratic look at a remarkable and, yes, idiosyncratic Hollywood career” that started in 1962 (after a handful of TV roles) with “To Kill a Mockingbird” — and isn’t finished.

Glenda Jackson stars as Maud, a woman with dementia trying to puzzle out two mysteries, in "Elizabeth Is Missing." MARSAILI MAINZ//STV Productions

TV: Glenda Jackson stars in “Elizabeth Is Missing” as Maud, who has dementia and is “by turns irritating, aggressive, endearing, frantic, and, on occasion, funny,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Her friend may be missing, and her sister Sukey definitely disappeared when they were young. “Along with Elizabeth and Sukey, Maud herself is in the process of vanishing from herself and from her family, no matter how determined she is to hold on.” The movie “is a one-off installment of ‘Masterpiece,’ and it’s a brilliant way to usher in the series’ 50th anniversary.”

Jackson is just the head of a parade of big names coming to small screens in the new year. “[W]e can be sure that TV will remain the place where socially distant people can continue to find refuge,” Gilbert writes, “and the place where strong series will continue to deluge us.” This story has a bit of everything, including Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Stephen King, Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen (twice!), and the return of “Succession” and (finally) “Friends.”

The first series produced by Shonda Rhimes under her blockbuster deal with Netflix, “Bridgerton” premiered last week and quickly became one of the big hits of the old year. The costume-fest “brings a contemporary sensibility to the kind of melodrama that has kept PBS’s ‘Masterpiece’ and local art houses busy for decades,” says Gilbert. “I was not madly in love with the show, but I was endlessly amused by it.”

Even in the endless-seeming pandemic winter, some entertainment isn’t worth a hefty time investment, and Gilbert offers seven un-suggestions, a.k.a. the most disappointing new shows of 2020. Among them are pedigreed missteps like “Tommy” and “Space Force” as well as yet another well-deserved shot (”I found no redeeming qualities”) at “Tiger King.”

On a more positive note, the binge-worthy shows Gilbert rounded up early in the pandemic haven’t gone anywhere. Check out 17 series he recommended in March, selections that went beyond the basic binge list in April, and a ton of personalized suggestions for readers from May.

SAVE OUR STAGES: The latest pandemic relief package includes some $15 billion in Save Our Stages funding for entertainment venues and nonprofit museums — a lifeline for devastated cultural institutions. “It means we’re going to be able to be open and serve the public once the vaccine is rolled out,” Frank Poindexter of Wally’s Cafe tells the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. “This is going to be a major part of us being able to do what we do.”

LOVE LETTERS: “I used to be cynical about Valentine’s Day too, but now I’ll take any reason to eat candy,” writes Meredith Goldstein, neatly encapsulating her column’s no-nonsense, big-hearted attitude. The year’s Top 10 Love Letters questions don’t concern the pandemic as much as you might expect, she writes — they “say more about escapism and what people wanted to read about, rather than what they were experiencing themselves.”

The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

VISUAL ART: “The forensic power of the photographic image lies in its chemically obtained veracity,” Mark Feeney writes in an essay examining the intertwined legacies of photography and American slavery. “Slavery is something that the Constitution (eventually) banned. How much sooner would that have happened had people, other than its beneficiaries and victims, been able to see it?”

Photographer Amani Willett’s new book, “A Parallel Road,” “piercingly lays out the gulf between the ideal of the road trip and the fears Black Americans experience on the road,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. The MassArt professor uses family photos and “his own pictures and images from the news to consider what the road trip means to Americans, and how that dream can turn into a nightmare.”

From Williamstown to East Boston (that’s about 150 miles), outdoor installations are “safe ways to see art in person this January,” writes Globe correspondent Grace Griffin. Mass MoCA allows service dogs only, but the other four locations — the Clark, deCordova Sculpture Park, Seawalls Boston, and the Navy Yard Garden — welcome your leashed pooch.

Cliff Notez and Tim Hall Sasha Pedro (Custom credit)

MUSIC: The artists’ collective HipStory was in the house party business in the before times, moved online when that became necessary, and “is ringing in 2021 by introducing HipSTV, a permanent online platform for its events, films, music videos, and concerts,” reports the Globe’s Zoë Madonna. Says co-founder Tim Hall, “We can start to really engage our audience in a different way,” beginning with a 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve celebration.

If scanning the Spotify Wrapped playlists that flooded social media in December felt like drinking from a fire hose, curated recommendations might help you make your own. “We asked a few notable Bostonians about the music that mattered most to them this year,” writes Globe correspondent James Sullivan, who assembles suggestions that range from Debussy to Lil Tjay and Phoebe Bridgers to Gloria Estefan.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Newsletter author Kara Baskin wrapped up the year by asking fellow parents “what this year has taught,” and their responses tell a compelling story. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Two- to 12-year-old artists with a fondness for the Emerald Necklace are eligible for a contest whose winners could see their drawings and paintings of the parks on note cards. “We would love to see what has captured the imaginations and hearts of our youngest park-goers,” the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Veronika Trufanova tells Grace Griffin.

FOOD & DINING: In a flurry of hot chocolate bombs, “2020 was the year food really arrived on TikTok,” writes the Globe’s Devra First. Far from the artfully lit sourdough creations that swamped Instagram, the likes of cloud bread, dalgona coffee, and pancake cereal scratched an itch. “Lighthearted, low-stakes, distracting cookertainment requiring the shortest of attention spans — less than 60 seconds — felt just right.”

On April 1, Ina Garten made a cocktail the size of her head in an Instagram video that went viral faster than you could say “Cosmopolitans are still a thing?” Quarantini season was in full swing. In a look back at a year of home mixology, canned cocktails, and takeout mixed drinks, Globe correspondent Liza Weisstuch says “farewell to 2020 with a drink that cocktail lovers and wine drinkers might agree upon.”

BOOKS: The story of a fugitive in the 19th-century American West, Anna North’s “Outlawed” is “a stellar ride” that tells “a classic American tale with the script flipped starring a woman as the leading man,” writes Globe reviewer Amy Pedulla. Against “a dazzling landscape, punctuated by a musicality that lulls you like a folk song . . . North’s exploration of queerness against the backdrop of the American West spins the classic western.”

BUT REALLY: Happy 2021! If you’re spending New Year’s Eve at home for the first time since you were a teenager charging your parents three times your usual baby-sitting rate to watch your siblings, yes, the Three Stooges marathon is still on Channel 38 (now known as “myTV38″). Me, I’ll be cocooning, maybe with a triple feature of New Year’s Eve movies: “Trading Places,” “Diner,” and “When Harry Met Sally . . .” Wear your mask and wash your hands!