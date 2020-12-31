Suranne Jones is one of the many pleasures of ‘Scott & Bailey’

Basically I started the British cop series, which ran for five short seasons from 2011-16 on ITV, because I wanted to see more of Suranne Jones. The actress completely blew me away as the lesbian, gender-nonconforming landowner Anne Lister in HBO’s “Gentleman Jack” (which is due back for a second season), and so I thought I’d pursue some of her previous work.

In between all the movies I watched on vacation, I finally found time to get to “Scott & Bailey,” which is available to stream on a few services including HBO Max, Hulu, and BritBox.

I’m glad I did. I wouldn’t say that “Scott & Bailey,” created and written by Sally Wainwright of “Gentleman Jack,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” and “Happy Valley,” is one of those gruesome, moody British crime shows that have rightfully developed such a huge fan base in the States. You know, like “The Fall,” and “Luther” and “Happy Valley,” too. It doesn’t feature as much of the terror, the grizzly corpse gazing, and the cruel ruination of good people’s lives, fun as all those things can be. It’s a warmer, more network-styled drama, with Jones and co-star Lesley Sharp as friends and detective coworkers who solve crimes of the week while coping with their respective personal melodramas.

But it’s thoroughly enjoyable, after the first few shaky episodes, and it fills the same need that “Law & Order” can fill when you’re looking for something to watch in between other, bigger things. I’m in season two, and I continue to be impressed with Jones, whose Rachel Bailey is quite shrewd professionally and quite thick when it comes to men. I love watching her question perps with full-on intensity. And now I am a fan of Sharp (she was in Mike Leigh’s difficult, ahead-of-its-time drama “Naked” back in 1993), who is also hypnotic as her Janet Scott tries to trip up suspects while conducting a twisty love life. Together, along with Amelia Bullmore as their tough but humane boss, the actresses and their characters’ tight friendship keep the show from becoming a too-familiar guy-driven procedural.

