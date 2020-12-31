2020: One heck of a year for tech

I learned just how much we need our digital devices and networks — and how little we trust the corporate giants that provide them. I’ve seen how China can create a social media titan strong enough to challenge even Facebook, and realized that the president of the United States could do nothing about it. I saw Hollywood movies premiere in our living rooms, and witnessed the alarming decline of a company synonymous with our nation’s technological might.

Like many of you, I’ve spent most of the year hunkered down at home, pounding a keyboard and praying for an end to this miserable pandemic. But 2020 hasn’t been a total loss. For tech-watchers like me, there’s been a lot to watch.

In all, it’s been quite a year in tech.

Return of the digital divide

In 2020, the “digital divide” got real.

Of course, it always was, but for years most politicians and corporate leaders had given little thought to the millions of US residents who lack access to high-speed Internet connections. Then came COVID, stay-at-home orders, and school closures. These were traumatic events for all of us, but good broadband connections at home helped ease the pain. And the nation’s telecom carriers rose to the challenge. Early fears that home Internet services would be overwhelmed came to nothing. The nation’s networks worked.

Except for those without decent broadband at home. Too many kids were shut out of their virtual classrooms by poor Internet connections, especially out in rural Western Massachusetts, setting them back in school and adding to the social isolation of many families that were also struggling financially.

Broadband and wireless providers such as Comcast and Verizon have offered various stopgaps, including cut-rate broadband for low-income families and free access to public wireless hot spots. But it’s not nearly enough. The pandemic has taught us that Internet access is nearly as vital to modern life as electricity itself, and like electricity it must be made available to everybody. Soon we’ll see how well the United States has learned its lesson.

Tech trustbusters take aim

Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook have done us much good during the COVID crisis. But we still don’t trust them. In fact the bipartisan backlash against Big Tech only grew more intense in 2020.

In October, the House Judiciary Committee issued a scathing report on the business practices of the social network Facebook, online retailer Amazon, smartphone titan Apple, and Internet search giant Google. Comparing the companies to “the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” the committee said the giants should be forced to sell off some of their business interests, and called for new laws to prevent them from crushing smaller rivals.

Within weeks of the report, the US Justice Department and 11 state attorneys general sued Google for anticompetitive practices that allegedly preserved its monopoly on Internet search. In December, it was Facebook’s turn, as the Federal Trade Commission and 46 states charged the social network with illegally buying up potential rivals and bullying small software developers. Then, right before Christmas, Google got hit again in a separate antitrust action brought by 38 states.

Neither Apple nor Amazon can afford to breathe easy. The European Union has filed an unfair-competition complaint against Amazon, and Bloomberg News reported in August that the company is under investigation by the FTC. Reuters reported in July that several states were planning possible lawsuits against Apple for unfair trade practices.

Intel outside

Intel is an icon of US manufacturing prowess and was for years the world’s dominant maker of microchips. Yet the company’s chips are losing favor with its leading tech customers. And that could have unpleasant implications for the US economy — even national security.

Apple’s new Mac laptop runs on a processor of its own design, rather than a chip from Intel, and Apple is reportedly hard at work on advanced chips that could power every Mac in its lineup.. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. said it’s also is developing its own chips for server computers as well as Surface laptops.

Blame years of technology fumbles at Intel. The company prides itself on making its own chips, mostly in the United States. But Intel has failed to keep up with the latest manufacturing techniques, while chip producers in Taiwan boast state-of-the-art factories. Apple and Advanced Micro Devices design superior chips, then have them built by the Taiwanese. Intel can catch up only by investing billions in new chip-making facilities, or by giving up on manufacturing and having its chips made under contract by outsiders. Indeed, on Wednesday the hedge fund Third Point, which owns $1 billion in Intel stock, called on the company to consider getting out of manufacturering.

If that happens, the United States could find its tech industries almost entirely dependent on chips made abroad, while China pours billions into building up its domestic chip industry.

TikTok tops Trump

China’s global reputation took a big hit in 2020, thanks to COVID-19. But the Chinese social media company TikTok hasn’t missed a beat. The video app is the most downloaded phone app worldwide, according to the research firm App Annie, and TikTok is the first Chinese media company to attain a global audience. Ironically, COVID gets much of the credit. Demand for the app soared among people trapped in their homes by lockdowns and desperate for a fresh source of entertainment.

TikTok estimated earlier this year that it had about 700 million monthly users worldwide, with about 100 million in the United States, and is on track to become as popular as Facebook’s photo-sharing app, Instagram.

That’s a good-news, bad-news thing for Facebook. The company now faces a tough new competitor for billions in online ads. That also hands Facebook a defense against the FTC’s antitrust complaint: If Facebook is capable of crushing its competitors like ants, then how to explain TikTok’s popularity?

The Trump administration fears TikTok will sop up vast amounts of personal data about its users, just like Facebook, and that all that data could be handed over to China’s authoritarian government. Trump’s ultimatum that TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, sell its US operations to a US company or be shut down ended up being blocked by federal judges.

As the year and the Trump administration pass into history, it’s a near-certainty that TikTok will remain under Chinese control, and more popular than ever.

Fun and games

With most movie theaters shut by the pandemic, “home entertainment” took on new meaning. Facing catastrophe, Hollywood tried a radical solution, releasing first-run titles via Internet streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, with movie theater prices to boot. One such movie, the family-friendly “Trolls World Tour,” took in $100 million, and now, movie distribution will probably never be the same. Already, WarnerMedia has roiled the industry by vowing to release all movies simultaneously in theaters and via its HBO Max online streaming service.

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks recently told the online publication Collider that traditional theaters will be revived once the pandemic ends, but only by offering big-budget spectaculars that need the big screen, such as the Marvel Universe movies. Hanks said his latest film, the modest Western drama “News of the World,” “might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s going to play on a big screen somewhere.”

Meanwhile, the pandemic has done wonders for the global video game industry. More people than ever are playing some form of digital game, spending more time on games than last year.

And talk about timing: Sony and Microsoft have just rolled out new versions of their PlayStation and Xbox game machines, while Nintendo is enjoying massive demand for its Switch console. With so much entertainment available in our living rooms, it may be a long time before there’s a full house at the local cinema.





