Baker administration hands out $67m to help struggling small businesses

It is the second round of funding announced since Governor Charlie Baker launched his small-business relief effort in October and seeded it with nearly $51 million. And it’s the first round of grants to be announced since Baker unveiled plans last week to add another $668 million to the pot, largely made possible by federal coronavirus relief funds approved by Congress in March -- and language in the new federal stimulus bill that gives him another 12 months to use those funds.

Half of the winning businesses in this round are owned by people of color, and nearly half are owned by women. Restaurants and bars, beauty and personal services, health care, and retail are among the sectors that are getting the most money in this round. Grants ranged significantly in size, up to $75,000 apiece.

The Baker administration rolled out another $67 million in grants on Thursday to nearly 1,400 small businesses that are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the $67 million awarded on Thursday, that means there’s about $600 million remaining to be doled out in the coming weeks.

The Baker administration, working through the quasi-public Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp., has been distributing this money under three programs. The first two prioritized small businesses owned by people of color, women, and veterans, primarily, while the new iteration will prioritize certain industries hit hard by the pandemic. They include restaurants, stores, indoor entertainment venues, gyms, hair salons, and event-support firms such as photographers and caterers.

“The goal here is to try to help as many of them as we can to ... get them through this really rocky period,” Baker said in an interview. “They live on a personal touch and a physical presence, which COVID does everything it possibly can to destroy.”

Baker hopes the grants can help these small businesses endure the winter, and survive until vaccines are widely available and COVID-19 case counts are low enough that state officials can relax some business restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

Mass. Growth Capital began accepting applications on Thursday for the new program, and will continue to do so for two weeks. The grants go up to $75,000, and are capped at three months of expenses.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association had approached the Baker administration to propose a temporary increase in state and local meals taxes, to create a new revenue stream that the state could use to issue bonds and raise $1 billion or more for grants to restaurant owners.

But Baker said he viewed the Mass. Growth Capital effort as a faster and less complicated way to get money to the restaurants, to help them bridge the gap until the spring, when outdoor dining is expected to resume again in many places.

More than 10,000 small businesses applied for the first round of funding. Last week, the Baker administration awarded $49 million to 1,158 of those small businesses, or about one out of 10 applicants. This second round, which will assist 1,366 additional small businesses, is accommodating many of those prior requests, and more money will be awarded within the next few weeks to previous applicants. Applications for the Mass. Growth Capital funds can be found online at empoweringsmallbusiness.org.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.