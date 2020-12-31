A year in heart break: staggering job losses from the pandemic

The rural west and urban east, a once bustling downtown capital, aging second cities, and middle-class suburbs — no region of Massachusetts was spared. In the space of just a few weeks in March, a staggering 320,000 people had filed for unemployment and over the summer, the unemployment rate peaked: 18 percent of the working population were without work. The economy has since recovered some, but as we head into a new year, a quarter-million people in the state are still unemployed.

Below are charts that shows the track of devastation over the pandemic cycle in Massachusetts.