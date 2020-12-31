fb-pixel Skip to main content

A year in heart break: staggering job losses from the pandemic

At one point in June, 654,000 people in Massachusetts were out of work as the virus-related closures tightened their grip on the economy

By Ryan Huddle and Andrew Caffrey Globe Staff,Updated December 31, 2020, 48 minutes ago
The rural west and urban east, a once bustling downtown capital, aging second cities, and middle-class suburbs — no region of Massachusetts was spared. In the space of just a few weeks in March, a staggering 320,000 people had filed for unemployment and over the summer, the unemployment rate peaked: 18 percent of the working population were without work. The economy has since recovered some, but as we head into a new year, a quarter-million people in the state are still unemployed.

Below are charts that shows the track of devastation over the pandemic cycle in Massachusetts.


