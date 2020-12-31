‘Done with making an ass of myself.’ Chrissy Teigen is ‘four weeks sober,’ according to her Instagram

The news came after Teigen, 35, posted a video of herself dancing to “Good Morning” from the musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” Underneath, a fan commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on.” There, Teigen replied she is “4 weeks sober.”

Cookbook author and influencer Chrissy Teigen is being frank about her newfound sobriety. On Instagram Wednesday, she revealed to her 33 millon followers that she has been sober for a month now.

“Girl, you rock!! I’m on day 76 sober and haven’t felt this good in a long time.... Keep going beautiful!!,” one user wrote.

“This is the best gift you can give yourself and your family,” wrote another.

The wife of singer John Legend jumped on her Instagram story later to elaborate on her efforts. Teigen explained that she was inspired by Holly Whitaker’s book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” which she received as a gift.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,” she continued. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Teigen also spoke out about her drinking in 2017 in a Cosmopolitan interview. At the time, she said she had been “drinking too much.”

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected,” Teigen said.

The pandemic has increased alcohol sales (especially during election week) and pushed Americans to drink more than usual — 14 percent more, to be exact, according to one October study. For women, the increase in drinking has been even more pronounced, up 17 percent, the study said, and instances of heavy drinking have shot up 41 percent.

It’s also been a personally difficult year for Teigen and her family. In October, she announced she’d lost a baby after pregnancy complications.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.