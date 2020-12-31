‘Duuude, that was great.’ Watch Tom Brady nail this impression of Rob Gronkowski

The Buccaneers quarterback on Thursday recalled a situation where he and the tight end worked out together before Gronkowski took part in a GQ magazine photoshoot. Brady threw to Gronkowski on a baseball field, in the rain, and he estimates they completed 60 passes without dropping a ball.

Tom Brady hasn’t given Patriots fans much to smile about in 2020, but his impersonation of teammate Rob Gronkowski on the final day of the year might do the trick.

Brady said the workout was “good execution” but that it was more important to Gronk that he was now “shredded” because they had spent that extra time together.

“He’s like, ‘Dude, that was great. That was perfect. That was just what I needed. I feel ripped now,’” Brady said, trying to replicate Gronkowski’s bro-ey charm.

Brady, who was grinning nearly the entire time in a clip posted by the Buccaneers, said it was a classic example of “him being Rob.”

“That’s why everyone loves him,” Brady said.