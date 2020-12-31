He was, and is still, on Tinder

I found out the other day that he still has an active Tinder account. I confronted him about it and he said that he was only there to delete it because it was active our whole relationship ... but now he hasn’t deleted it. I’m not sure if he’s telling the truth, but now he won’t talk to me and says I really hurt him by checking up on him this way.

Q. Recently (about a week ago) my boyfriend broke up with me. We met on Tinder, and when we got serious I deleted my profile. We were doing really well for about four months and then he decided one day that he needed to find out what he wanted, and he ended the relationship.

Advertisement

I feel bad for snooping but I don’t understand why he wouldn’t have deleted the profile while we were together. And ... what’s happening now? What should I do?

DELETE





A. If the two of you are broken up, his life on Tinder isn’t your business. He can have whatever profile he wants. It might hurt to know he’s out there, “finding out what he wants,” but that’s how it goes. He’s going to make choices without you. You don’t get to weigh in.

I do have to wonder how you saw his account. (It fascinates me that people who snoop never get into the details of how, when, etc.) Was the snooping possible because you got together, post-breakup? Is that how you got your hands on his phone? If the terms of this breakup feel wishy-washy, set boundaries. You shouldn’t be anywhere near his stuff.

If you’re angry that he had an active Tinder account while you were dating, I get it, but I can’t make guesses about why he didn’t get rid of it. It’s possible he forgot it was there, or that he deleted the app but not the profile. At this point, it seems like a waste of energy to get upset about something that won’t affect you now.

Advertisement

I understand why you’re looking for answers about a relationship that ended just as things were getting good. Remind yourself that you don’t want to be with someone who bails without warning.

Help yourself by believing that it’s over. Feel sad. Grieve it. Discontinue all investigations.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

What? You’re broken up. You should do nothing and stay broken up.

WIZEN





I read the letter twice because I thought I misunderstood the timeline. Letter writer, you were dumped. Move on and stop giving him more reasons to be happy he dumped you.

LUCILLEVANPELT





“I deleted my Tinder” doesn’t sound anything like “We both agreed to delete our Tinder accounts while we were together.” If this is something that mattered to you, that’s a conversation you should have had while you were together. Demanding he delete his Tinder when he’s actually single and doesn’t owe you a single thing is so, so inappropriate. Give yourself space to grieve and stop trying to control his behavior.

BONECOLD





I am sure this hurts you. Once there is a breakup, you no longer have a say in what the other party does or doesn’t do.

LEFTYLUCY





“We were doing really well for about four months.” The first four months of the relationship should be better than “doing really well.” That makes it sound like you’re recovering from surgery. Still in pain, but taking it one day at a time and doing really well.

Advertisement

CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY





Remember in college, when you finished classes for a semester and then had brand new classes the next term? You didn’t go back and redo homework and study for classes you had already completed. Relationship breakups are exactly like that. Focus on your next term and don’t look back.

FRIARTUCK01

Start 2021 with some good advice. Send your letter to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.