WCVB Channel 5 weekend anchor dreams of Cuba, Europe, and getting back to the Bahamas

Award-winning broadcast journalist Nathalie Pozo has some big plans for when it is safe to travel again. They include going to Cuba — her parents’ homeland — and Europe, specifically Italy and Spain. In the meantime, the Miami native, 37, and her husband, Eddy Reyes, 44, enjoy spending time on their boat. “It’s easy to follow COVID restrictions when it’s just the two of you,” she said. After working at TV stations in Gainesville, Fla., Miami, and Atlanta, Pozo moved to Boston in 2017 to work at WHDH Channel 7, where she was an anchor/reporter for three years before joining WCVB Channel 5 as a weekend evening anchor (and weekday reporter) in October. “It’s been quite a transition starting a new job during a pandemic, with all of the restrictions in place,” she said. “But WCVB is such a great place to work and the people there have been so kind and warm and welcoming. . . . I’m very grateful for that.” We caught up with Pozo, who lives in Quincy with her husband, a property manager, and their rescue dog, Buddy, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

I love the Family Islands in the Bahamas. It’s my happy place. … Eleuthera, Exumas, and Abacos [have] beaches [that] are breathtaking with their crystal-clear waters and spectacular sunsets. The culture and beauty extends beyond the beaches to the people, who are so warm and inviting, making us feel welcomed every time we visit. For me, the ocean is peaceful and therapeutic and these islands are such special places filled with precious memories.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I always like to try authentic foods from the places I am visiting. If I am on a beach vacation, I will be sipping an Aperol Spritz — a drink I came to learn about when I moved to New England. It’s a great summer cocktail; fresh and bubbly.

Advertisement

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I would like to travel to Cuba with my father. Both my parents were born there, and when I was 8 months old we went so I could meet my grandparents, but of course I do not have any memory of it. We have not done this trip because for many who left the island following the revolution and were separated from their parents, the wounds are still fresh decades later. Politics aside, I am very proud of my culture. I want to see the places in person that I have heard so many stories about and seen in pictures since I was a little girl. For my family, this would not be a vacation, but more seeing where my relatives are from and sharing that moment together. My husband, whose parents were also born in Cuba, did this with his father and says it is an experience he will always cherish. Italy is also on the top of my list — and Spain. I traveled to Europe for the first time in 2018 and fell in love with Madrid and Barcelona. I feel like we did not have enough time [there] and would really like to go back and explore other cities in Spain.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A portable phone charger and headphones. I like to watch shows and listen to music on my phone while on the plane.

Advertisement

Aisle or window?

Window. I like looking out at the cities below and even though I cannot sleep on planes, it is nice to have a space to lay your head.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I come from a large family. I am the oldest of five children and my cousins are like siblings. We used to spend a week in Marco Island, Fla., over the summers. We would spend hours at the beach collecting seashells, playing in the sand, and swimming until the sun went down. After dinner, we would play games until we had to go to bed. My siblings and cousins talk often about those trips and the memories we created. As adults, we try to travel as a family whenever we can. My husband is also one of five children and between us we have 11 nieces and nephews. We enjoy carrying on those traditions and creating new memories with our nieces and nephews.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Food! It is such a treat to be able to experience local and traditional foods from the places you are traveling to.

Best travel tip?

I always like to look for a deal. I will spend hours researching, sending e-mails, and comparing prices before booking our trips. If we are traveling to a historic vacation spot, I will plan it out, make a list of the landmarks we want to visit, [and] buy tickets to museums in advance in order to get all the destination has to offer. If it is more of a relaxing getaway, then I take more of a free, laid-back approach and make it a point to disconnect and go with the flow.

Advertisement

JULIET PENNINGTON