Four things to do online, Jan. 4-10

For nearly two decades, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has documented the history of families across America in an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio. This year, a virtual recording booth allows you to preserve conversations with loved ones from the safety of your own home. A strong Internet connection and either a smartphone or a computer are required. The mobile tour partners with WBUR through February 13. New recording slots open Wednesday. Free. Reserve at storycorps.org .

Wednesday

Curtain Call

Enter the mind of a playwright in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Odyssey, a feminist take on the classic Greek tale by acclaimed writer and performer Kate Hamill. From the trauma of war to violence and redemption, Hamill discusses the questions that inspired her adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. 7:30 p.m. $20 or pay-what-you-can. Register for this online event at americanrepertorytheater.org.

Friday

Deep Breathing

Detox from a stressful holiday season during Friday Unwind: Gentle Yoga, brought to you by the Boston Public Library and the Hands to Heart Center. Slow down and enjoy a full hour of beginner-level yoga flow, with options for all abilities, streamed live on the Hands to Heart Center’s YouTube channel. Free. 4 p.m. bpl.org

Saturday

Dance Party

Put on your dancing shoes and wiggle with the kids during this Virtual! Kids at The Cabot concert by Parents’ Choice Award-winning musician Vanessa Trien of children’s band Jumping Monkeys. Trien’s shows are highly interactive and filled with music and movement. Songs like “Tickle Monster” will have the whole family rolling with laughter. Free. 10:30 a.m. thecabot.org

