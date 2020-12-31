Home design ideas: Deep blue kitchen cabinetry and a trick to make a peninsula resemble an island

1. Mid-century style dining chairs from West Elm surround the owner’s existing table, which sits on a durable cowhide rug. The Rejuvenation cone pendant has a brass interior that casts a warm glow.

After seeing a kitchen that Alina Wolhardt designed in a new building nearby, the owner of this Bay Village condo hired Wolhardt to renovate her own kitchen. Rather than just redo the counters and cabinetry, Wolhardt opened things up. “The kitchen and dining area were behind a wall with a coat closet on one side and the washer and dryer on the other,” says the founder of Wolf in Sheep Design. “It blocked all the light and made the living space feel dark and enclosed.” Wolhardt took down the wall and relocated everything to the left of the dining area. “The open concept layout makes the space brighter and more efficient by bringing all the storage to one place, away from the windows,” she says.

2. A mixed-media piece on wood by Roxbury-based Cyrille Conan adds zing and echoes the shape of the pendants above the island. “I always like to include an energetic artwork to complete a space,” Wolhardt says.

3. Wolhardt used black metal accents with gold-toned details for contrast: Gubi pendants with rotating shades, a Brizo faucet, and Stellar Works stools from Casa Design Group. “I love how the black pops against the blue,” she says.

4. Although the owner initially requested a neutral kitchen, Wolhardt countered with Benjamin Moore Blue Danube for the color of Venegas and Company cabinetry. “When I suggested we go bold she went for it,” the designer says.

5. The Caesarstone backsplash and countertops have grey veining with blue undertones that tie to color of the cabinetry.

6. The inability to move the electrical lines prevented Wolhardt from transforming the kitchen peninsula into an island, though she found a partial fix. “The waterfall edge lends the illusion of an island,” she says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.