I was miserable that COVID kept me away from my daughter during her pregnancy

“What?” I ask, as Andrea hands us a decorative wall sign, the kind that says “Relax” or “Family.” This one says “Grandma and Grandpa.”

“Got something for you guys,” my daughter mysteriously teases, as her dad and I join her and her husband on a late-February afternoon in their Arlington home.

“October 17th,” she beams, “the day after your 60th!”

Two weeks later, her obstetrician’s strict COVID-19 protocols dampen our elation. We cancel Andrea’s surprise 30th-birthday visit in March from her brother, Adam, who was planning to fly in from Nashville. A month later, he moves even farther away for a new job in Texas. As COVID numbers continue to climb, I dread that it might be months until we can all be together again.

Advertisement

Andrea begins to feel almost as far away as our son — I can’t hug her, let my hands linger on her growing belly, or share other close-contact moments with my firstborn having her firstborn. “My doctor yelled at me for eating with you guys,” Andrea tells us days after the wonderful Mother’s Day dinner we’d enjoyed, the four of us seated far apart at our dining room table. Summer allows us to stay 6 feet apart on our deck for subsequent meals. I wonder: Will we be able to reunite as a family for our October celebrations? To protect that possibility, I accept our family separations as “worth it.”

After her virtual baby shower in August, Andrea tells us our grandchild’s name: Graham. We’ll get to hold him after we get two negative PCR tests following two weeks of strict quarantine. Happy news for us. But not for Uncle Adam. By early fall, Texas’s COVID numbers are soaring and he can’t spend two weeks working remotely to quarantine, making it unfeasible for him to join us in October.

Advertisement

I’m furious that so many people think wearing a mask and staying apart isn’t worth it. I miss hugging my kids so much it hurts: My migraines increase, a full night’s sleep becomes iffy. Even my not-as-hug-centric-as-me husband laments: “I’m so sad that I’m not going to get to smoosh Graham like I’ve done with every other baby ever born into our family.” Daily headlines remind us that our deprivations are minuscule, compared with millions losing loved ones or livelihoods to COVID. But there simply is no substitute for the balm of a hug when birth or death is involved. If we can’t embrace loved ones during these life-altering passages, we suffer.

I catch a nightly news story on how some senior living facilities have gone to extraordinary measures to help alleviate suffering by erecting plastic-sheathed barriers through which elders can hug their family members. “Oh, I want one of those,” I say to my husband.

We begin our quarantine a week before Andrea’s due date. The morning of October 25, my son-in-law texts that Andrea is being prepped for an emergency C-section. After 30-plus hours of labor, Graham’s decided to stay put. I’ve been awake and waiting for news for all but two of those hours, distraught at not being able to be with them at the hospital.

Another hour passes before the call: “Graham’s here!” Mom and baby are fine, but she’s still asleep in recovery. I remain glued to my phone, waiting one more hour before Andrea calls: “Isn’t Graham beautiful, Mom?”

Advertisement

“I’m sure he is, but we haven’t seen him yet,” I say, grinning into the phone, so happy to finally hear her voice but still aching to touch her, tuck her beneath a blanket.

Our first picture of Graham arrives, his wrinkly newborn body snuggled onto his dad’s bare chest. My new best friend, says the text from my son-in-law. I think: My new little hugger.

A week later, mask on, hands washed, I cradle Graham in my arms, brush my fingertips across the downy-soft fuzz on his head, cup his perfect little face in my palm. Best gift ever, and so worth it.

__________

Edie Ravenelle is a writer and editor who lives in Sudbury. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.