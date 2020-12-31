Comfy Vermont home offers charm, character — and the old county jail

The home was the jailer’s house, and the jail was attached to the north wall. The jail was decommissioned in 1969, according to the real estate listing.

The home sits on about one acre in Guildhall, a town with a population of 253 people, and includes the former Essex County Jail.

A quaint home tucked away in the picturesque hills of Vermont includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, radiant floor heating, and views of the village green — oh, and don’t forget the former county jail.

However, the jail cells with their barred windows and the jailer’s office have stood the test of time and are ready for a do-over.

“I personally think it is a really cool feature to have in the property, but I knew it would take a unique buyer,” said Jennifer Allen, the real estate agent for the home. “Not everybody is going to want an attached jail.”

Several jail cells line the walls of the room in the home in Guildhall. They were used for the Essex County Jail before being discontinued in 1969. Joe Martin Photography (Custom credit)

The new homeowners were considering renovating the area to create a family room, or rent the space out, according to the real estate agent. Joe Martin Photography (Custom credit)

After the house gained media attention, Allen said the house has “blown up in the last couple of days, insanely, with inquiries.” In the last two days alone, there have been about 25 inquiries of people interested in buying or touring the property.

The home, listed at $149,000, offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms among its 2,190 square feet, according to the listing

People who want to own one of the stranger houses on the market, however, are out of luck. After two weeks on the market, it is now under contract, Allen said.

The previous owners had recently bought the house as a vacation home, Allen said. Due to the pandemic and several other factors, the owners weren’t able to visit as much as they would have liked and decided to put it on the market.

Since the former jailhouse had been for sale in recent years, Allen “had known about it and always thought it was a really cool place,” she said.

A toilet and sink line the walls in front of a barred window in one of the cells in the Guildhall home. Joe Martin Photography (Custom credit)

So what does one do when you have several jail cells in your house?

For the new owners, there are no immediate plans to renovate the area, the real estate agent said. They’re considering turning the cells into a short-term rental or possibly opening up the area to create a family room.

Others who toured had other creative ideas.

A pair of antique dealers from Massachusetts were intrigued, imagining ways to transform the space into a storefront to sell their antiques. Another buyer was inspired by the jail aesthetic, suggesting that it be turned into a speakeasy-like bar.

“In real estate, it is fairly random, but we do get quirky places,” Allen said.

