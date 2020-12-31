fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighter injured, fell from ladder while battling blaze in Webster

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2020, 42 minutes ago

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an auto body shop in Webster Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Around 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the shop at 137 Gore Road, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the Department of Fire Services, said in a statement.

A ladder that the firefighter was on inside the building was knocked down, causing him to fall, Mieth said. A mayday call was issued.

A third alarm was struck and additional crews were called to rescue the firefighter and continue battling the fire, the statement said.

The firefighter was brought to a Worcester hospital for treatment, Mieth said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

State Police and the Webster fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the fire, Mieth said.

