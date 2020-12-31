Former Vermont state trooper pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting minor in 2003 and 2004

A former Vermont State Police trooper who lives in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor nearly two decades ago, according to Vermont State Police.
Todd M. Chisholm, 56, who lives in North Brookfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and two counts of sexual assault with fear of imminent bodily injury, Vermont State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro Monday and was ordered released on conditions, the statement said.
In September 2019, troopers received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in Vernon, Vermont, in 2003 and 2004, the statement said.
Advertisement
Following a “lengthy” investigation by State Police, an arrest warrant was issued for Chisholm, the statement said. Chisholm, who served as a trooper from 1988 to 2001, allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor known to him over the two-year period.
Chisholm was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 19, the statement said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.