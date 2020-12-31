Former Vermont state trooper pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting minor in 2003 and 2004

A former Vermont State Police trooper who lives in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor nearly two decades ago, according to Vermont State Police.

Todd M. Chisholm, 56, who lives in North Brookfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and two counts of sexual assault with fear of imminent bodily injury, Vermont State Police said in a statement Wednesday.

He was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro Monday and was ordered released on conditions, the statement said.