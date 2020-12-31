Lowell boy, 10, found after being reported missing

A 10-year-old Lowell boy who was reported missing has been found, police said.
Zach Musial was reported missing early Thursday afternoon, Lowell police said in a tweet.
Musial was located around 4 p.m., according to police.
Update: Zach has been located safe. Thank you for sharing!— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 31, 2020
LPD5 https://t.co/NHhRGokxyt
MISSING JUVENILE: Zach Musial, 10, last seen wearing Blk/Gry jacket and Blk snow pants. He is 4'10", 68 pounds with a shaved haircut. Last seen in the area of Saratoga St. in Lowell. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zach Musial call 911 or 978-937-3200.— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 31, 2020
LPD5 pic.twitter.com/CCZqlg7AFY
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.