Lowell boy, 10, found after being reported missing

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2020, 55 minutes ago
A 10-year-old Lowell boy who was reported missing was found Thursday evening, police said.
Zach Musial was reported missing early Thursday afternoon, Lowell police said in a tweet.

Musial was located around 4 p.m., according to police.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.