Marie Kondo shares inspirational Instagram post from Fivefork flower farm in Upton

“No doubt, this was a difficult year – but I’d love to focus on what sparked joy for you in 2020,” Kondo wrote in the post. “Let me know in the comments below! Photo by @fiveforkfarms .”

The decluttering expert, bestselling author, and host of the Netflix series “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” posted a photo of luscious flowers from Fivefork Farms in Upton that quickly racked up nearly 20,000 likes by Thursday and hundreds of comments from Kondo’s fans.

A local farm got a shout out from Marie Kondo on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kondo has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, and the post provided some good exposure for the family-owned flower farm.

The unexpected publicity from such a well-known celebrity came as a pleasant surprise to Grace Lam, who owns and operates Fivefork Farms with her brother.

“I was like oh, this is interesting ... It was a nice surprise for sure,” Lam said in a telephone interview. “We’ve never met her. She’s never been here.”

The 38-acre farm, which is situated along the Blackstone River Valley, specializes in growing cut flowers for retail stores, florists, designers, and farmers’ markets.

Lam said the photo was taken by their friend Wendy Keng, who helps out at the farm. The photo showed a bunch of colorful dahlias, which happen to be “one of our specialties that we grow at the farm,” said Lam. The image apparently caught Kondo’s attention and she liked it so much that she reposted it to her own account.

“It’s always great to get reposted by anyone,” said Lam. “It’s always great when you go viral. We probably got 100 new followers from it.”

Lam said she’s “definitely a big fan” of Kondo, and can see why the star would want to share a photo of those dahlias with a larger audience.

“Flowers spark joy,” Lam said. “They’re something that can bring a smile to your face. They bring happiness to this world that we live in.”

