New Year’s Eve will be dry, but early 2021 will feature some unsettled weather

Even when temperatures get above average we can still experience wintery precipitation. This is going to be the case early Saturday and perhaps again late in the weekend.

The weather will continue to be active as we start a new month and a new year. January represents the second month of meteorological winter; it’s also most often the coldest month of the year.

The final morning of 2020 brought showers to the region in a mild air mass for the end of December.

New Year’s Eve itself will be dry and chilly, but not too cold. Unfortunately with the lack of festivities this year, the ideal weather will kind of go to waste. If you want to do a sunrise walk on the first day of the New Year I say go for it, it will be bright and blue with an invigorating feeling to the air.

Wintry weather is most likely north and west of Route 495 Friday night and early Saturday. Dave Epstein

Weather System Number 1

Our first weather system of 2021 will head into the eastern Great Lakes. On this track, warmer air will be riding northward at the same time cold air is stuck at the surface. This is a recipe for frozen precipitation in the form of perhaps sleet or freezing rain.

I’m not expecting much but it doesn’t take a lot of ice to create real problems on the roads. The greatest risk for an issue will be north and west of Route 128 and especially across northern Massachusetts and into southern New Hampshire and portions of Maine.

A fast-moving weather system will bring rain to Boston, but a mixed bag further north and west on Saturday morning. COD Weather

The timing of the system looks to affect southern New England through mid-morning on Saturday but will linger longer in northern New England, especially Maine, throughout the afternoon.

Skies will clear Saturday night and there will be a break in the action for Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly above average and that’s important as we have our next weather system arriving Sunday night into Monday.

A coastal storm brings rain and mountain snow back to New England later Sunday. Tropical Tidbits

Weather System Number 2

Milder than average weather is likely into mid-January. NOAA

The second storm is going to be a coastal one. If we had cold air in place I would be expecting much more snow but because the air is relatively mild this should be primarily a rain event for Boston.

As you travel north and west of the city there is the chance for a mixed bag of precipitation. With this weather system, ice won’t be a factor. It will be a snow or rain situation.

After this storm departs dry weather will resume and conclude the first week of January. As of now, it looks like the cold air will remain locked across northern Canada keeping our area at or above average perhaps into the middle of the month after that we’ll have to wait and see what happens.