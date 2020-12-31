N.H. bartender’s welcome holiday surprise: a $1,000 tip

But thanks to the generosity of one of her regular customers on Dec. 14, Barnes was able to breathe a little easier during the holiday season.

Like many workers in the food service industry, Justine Barnes, a bartender at L Street Tavern in Hampton, New Hampshire, has had a tough time this year.

The customer “went to pay her tab and I gave her the slip,” said Barnes, 40, in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon. “When she gave it back, there was a $1,000 tip.”

Barnes had been chatting with the customer, whom she has known for two years, about their personal lives, and they bonded over losing loved ones to suicide. It was that connection, Barnes said, that likely drove the generous gesture.

“I initially didn’t want to take it. I don’t want people to feel bad for me,” she said. “I went to the kitchen and cried a bit, and she told me I had to take it.”

L Street Tavern, located at Hampton Beach, has seen fewer customers than usual due to the pandemic, Barnes said. Because of the lack of customers, she wasn’t able to pay rent in November and has struggled with her finances.

The tip, given for a $61.07 bill, allowed Barnes to pay rent and buy her two children presents for Christmas. Her son received a computer monitor and LED light for his bedroom, while her daughter got a hair straightener.

“This is my favorite place I’ve ever worked,” she said. “I’ve built a lot of relationships with people, enough that if I’m going through something there’s always someone there for me.”

Jake Magro, co-owner of the restaurant, echoed Barnes’s sentiment in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon.

“We have a lot of regulars, and some come every day,” he said. “You see the same faces over and over and over again. It’s like a big family here at L street.”

