A list of some of the notable names we lost in 2020

By Joseph KahnUpdated December 31, 2020, 49 minutes ago
Musician Bill Withers posed for a photo in 2006. He died in March at age 81.
Musician Bill Withers posed for a photo in 2006. He died in March at age 81.Reed Saxon/Associated Press

National affairs

Brent Scowcroft, diplomat, presidential aide

Tom Railsback, congressman

Pete Stark, congressman

Sam Johnson, congressman

Slade Gorton, senator

James Thompson, governor

Egil Krogh, Watergate figure

John Sears, political aide

Paul O’Neill, treasury secretary

William Sessions, FBI director

David Dinkins, mayor

Linda Tripp, impeachment figure

Tom Coburn, senator

Terry Lenzner, investigator

Owen Bieber, labor leader

Charles Evers, civil rights leader

Drew Days, solicitor general

Edward Feightner, war hero

Stacey Milbern, disability rights activist

David Kaiser, climate activist

Bill Gates Sr., philanthropist

Paul Sarbanes, senator

Barbara Harris, bishop

World affairs

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian ruler

Qassem Soleimani, Iranian military leader

Qaboos bin Said, Omani sultan

Seamus Mallon, Irish peacemaker

Denis Goldberg, South African freedom fighter

Benjamin Mkapa, Tanzanian president

Pranab Mukherjee, Indian president

James Wolfensohn, World Bank chief

Yuri Orlov, Soviet dissident

Daniel Cordier, French Resistance hero

Film

Buck Henry, screenwriter, actor

Rhonda Fleming, actor

Monique Van Vooren, actress, singer

Honor Blackman, actress

Kelly Preston, actress

Fred Willard, actor

Wilford Brimley, actor

Michael Lonsdale, actor

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, actor

Joel Schumacher, director

Alan Parker, director

Johnny Mandel, composer

Ennio Morricone, composer

Television and radio

Diana Rigg, actress

James Drury, actor

Norm Crosby, comedian

Tom Kennedy, game show host

Herb Stempel, game show whistle-blower

Stuart Whitman, actor

Orson Bean, actor

Robert Conrad, actor

Richard Herd, actor

Ken Osmond, actor

Linda Cristal, actress

James Lipton, show host

Jack Burns, writer-actor

Grant Imahara, “MythBusters” cohost

Lyle Waggoner, actor

Dawn Wells, actress

Theater, dance, and opera

Shirley Knight, actress

Brian Dennehy, actor

Brent Carver, actor

James Randi, magician

Mirella Freni, opera star

John Macurdy, opera star

Paula Kelly, actress, dancer

Anthony Chisholm, actor

Israel Horovitz, playwright, director

Mart Crowley, playwright

Murray Schisgal, playwright, screenwriter

Eric Bentley, critic, playwright

Sara Leland, dancer

Othella Dallas, dancer

Louis Johnson, dancer, choreographer

Susan Hendl, dancer, teacher

Nakotah LaRance, hoop dancer

Literary

Bruce Jay Friedman, novelist, screenwriter

Elizabeth Wurtzel, memoirist

Roger Kahn, sportswriter

Shere Hite, author

Rudolfo Anaya, author

Robb Forman Dew, author

Alison Lurie, author

Per Olov Enquist, author

A.E. Hotchner, author, editor

Tomie dePaola, author-illustrator

Joanna Cole, children’s author

Barry Lopez, backwoods author

Arts

Peter Beard, photographer

Henry Martin, cartoonist

Wolf Kahn, painter

Susan Rothenberg, painter

John Baldessari, conceptual artist

Richard Anuszkiewicz, Op Artist

Beverly Pepper, sculptor

Grace Knowlton, sculptor

Wes Wilson, poster artist

Michael Sorkin, architect

John Pfahl, photographer

Astrid Kirchherr, photographer

Betsy Wyeth, collaborator

Martin Glaser, graphic designer

Media

Harold Evans, reporter

Richard Reeves, journalist, author

Stanley Crouch, cultural critic

Christopher Dickey, journalist

Jim Dwyer, journalist

Robert Sam Anson, journalist

Robert Fisk, journalist

Ray Cave, editor

William Small, broadcast news exec

Murray Olderman, sportswriter, cartoonist

Nelson Bryant, outdoor writer

Matty Simmons, publisher, film producer

Gil Schwartz, columnist, publicist

Seymour Topping, journalist

Bobbie Battista, journalist

Music

Julian Bream, guitar & lute maestro

Lynn Harrell, cellist

Bill Withers, soul singer

Johnny Nash, singer

Betty Wright, soul singer

Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter

Jerry Jeff Walker, singer-songwriter

Billy Joe Shaver, singer-songwriter

K.T. Oslin, singer-songwriter

Spencer Davis, singer-songwriter

Adam Schlesinger, singer-songwriter

Lee Konitz, jazzman

Jimmy Heath, jazzman

Wallace Roney, jazzman

Jimmy Cobb, jazzman

Annie Ross, jazz singer

Tommy DeVito, pop singer

Bob Shane, folk singer

Andy Gill, punk-rock guitarist

Eric Weissberg, multi-instrumentalist

Peter Green, rock guitarist

Jan Howard, country star

Tony Rice, bluegrass guitarist

Leslie West, guitarist

Sports

Rafer Johnson, decathlete

Jake Scott, football

Larry Wilson, football

Larry Eisenhauer, football

Bobby Mitchell, football

Jim Kiick, football

Willie Wood, football

Herb Adderley, football

Kevin Greene, football

Eddie Kasko, baseball

John McNamara, baseball

Don Larsen, baseball

Bob Watson, baseball

Dick Allen, baseball

Mary Pratt, baseball

Wes Unseld, basketball

Jerry Sloan, basketball

Henri Richard, hockey

Eddie Shack, hockey

Jack Kelley, hockey

Dale Hawerchuk, hockey

Stirling Moss, race car driver

Mickey Wright, golf

Kurt Thomas, gymnast

Joe Mooney, groundskeeper

Business

Jack Welch, General Electric CEO

Ralph Hoagland, CVS co-founder

Sy Sperling, hair loss guru

Joseph Coulombe, Trader Joe’s founder

Robert Gore, Gore-Tex inventor-founder

Donald Kendall, PepsiCo chief

Earl Graves, Black Enterprise founder

Madeline McWhinney Dale, banker

Donald Comb, New England Biolabs founder

Lee Kun-hee, Samsung chief

Tony Hsieh, Zappos CEO

B. Smith, restaurateur

Science, medicine, and technology

Louis Nirenberg, mathematician

Ronald Graham, mathematician

Freeman Dyson, technologist

John Randall, ichthyologist

Stanley Cohen, biochemist

Lawrence Tesler, computer scientist

William English, computer scientist

Michael Hawley, computer scientist, musician

William Frankland, immunologist

Connie Culp, face transplant recipient

George Carruthers, an astrophysicist

Academe

Clayton Christensen, business management

Ezra Vogel, Asia scholar

Thomas Kunz, biologist

Bernard Bailyn, historian

Geoffrey Nunberg, linguist

Florence Howe, women’s studies

Constance Hall Buchanan, religious studies

Claire Mallardi, dance

Uri Ra’anan, international relations

Tunney Lee, urban planner

Local

Peter Brooke, venture capitalist

Sydney Leonard, ballet teacher

John Doyle, pastor

Stephan Ross, Holocaust Memorial founder

Lloyd Lillie, sculptor

Jane Wallis Gumble, housing advocate

Andy Savitz, environmental consultant

Mitchell Adams, state official

David Scondras, city councilor

Traci Sormanti, Patriots cheerleading director

James Mahoney, bank executive

Richard Kelley, Superior Court judge

Alan Shestack, MFA head

David Elliott, WHRB-FM leader

Jay Severin, radio host

Paul Sferruzza, radio personality

Keith Love, educator

May Kwan Lorenzo, mental health advocate

Raquel Eidelman Cohen, physician

Margaret Oglesby, probation officer

Nancy Darsch, basketball coach