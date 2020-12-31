A list of some of the notable names we lost in 2020

National affairs
Brent Scowcroft, diplomat, presidential aide
Tom Railsback, congressman
Pete Stark, congressman
Sam Johnson, congressman
Slade Gorton, senator
James Thompson, governor
Egil Krogh, Watergate figure
John Sears, political aide
Paul O’Neill, treasury secretary
William Sessions, FBI director
David Dinkins, mayor
Linda Tripp, impeachment figure
Tom Coburn, senator
Terry Lenzner, investigator
Owen Bieber, labor leader
Charles Evers, civil rights leader
Drew Days, solicitor general
Edward Feightner, war hero
Stacey Milbern, disability rights activist
David Kaiser, climate activist
Bill Gates Sr., philanthropist
Paul Sarbanes, senator
Barbara Harris, bishop
World affairs
Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian ruler
Qassem Soleimani, Iranian military leader
Qaboos bin Said, Omani sultan
Seamus Mallon, Irish peacemaker
Denis Goldberg, South African freedom fighter
Benjamin Mkapa, Tanzanian president
Pranab Mukherjee, Indian president
James Wolfensohn, World Bank chief
Yuri Orlov, Soviet dissident
Daniel Cordier, French Resistance hero
Film
Buck Henry, screenwriter, actor
Rhonda Fleming, actor
Monique Van Vooren, actress, singer
Honor Blackman, actress
Kelly Preston, actress
Fred Willard, actor
Wilford Brimley, actor
Michael Lonsdale, actor
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, actor
Joel Schumacher, director
Alan Parker, director
Johnny Mandel, composer
Ennio Morricone, composer
Television and radio
Diana Rigg, actress
James Drury, actor
Norm Crosby, comedian
Tom Kennedy, game show host
Herb Stempel, game show whistle-blower
Stuart Whitman, actor
Orson Bean, actor
Robert Conrad, actor
Richard Herd, actor
Ken Osmond, actor
Linda Cristal, actress
James Lipton, show host
Jack Burns, writer-actor
Grant Imahara, “MythBusters” cohost
Lyle Waggoner, actor
Dawn Wells, actress
Theater, dance, and opera
Shirley Knight, actress
Brian Dennehy, actor
Brent Carver, actor
James Randi, magician
Mirella Freni, opera star
John Macurdy, opera star
Paula Kelly, actress, dancer
Anthony Chisholm, actor
Israel Horovitz, playwright, director
Mart Crowley, playwright
Murray Schisgal, playwright, screenwriter
Eric Bentley, critic, playwright
Sara Leland, dancer
Othella Dallas, dancer
Louis Johnson, dancer, choreographer
Susan Hendl, dancer, teacher
Nakotah LaRance, hoop dancer
Literary
Bruce Jay Friedman, novelist, screenwriter
Elizabeth Wurtzel, memoirist
Roger Kahn, sportswriter
Shere Hite, author
Rudolfo Anaya, author
Robb Forman Dew, author
Alison Lurie, author
Per Olov Enquist, author
A.E. Hotchner, author, editor
Tomie dePaola, author-illustrator
Joanna Cole, children’s author
Barry Lopez, backwoods author
Arts
Peter Beard, photographer
Henry Martin, cartoonist
Wolf Kahn, painter
Susan Rothenberg, painter
John Baldessari, conceptual artist
Richard Anuszkiewicz, Op Artist
Beverly Pepper, sculptor
Grace Knowlton, sculptor
Wes Wilson, poster artist
Michael Sorkin, architect
John Pfahl, photographer
Astrid Kirchherr, photographer
Betsy Wyeth, collaborator
Martin Glaser, graphic designer
Media
Harold Evans, reporter
Richard Reeves, journalist, author
Stanley Crouch, cultural critic
Christopher Dickey, journalist
Jim Dwyer, journalist
Robert Sam Anson, journalist
Robert Fisk, journalist
Ray Cave, editor
William Small, broadcast news exec
Murray Olderman, sportswriter, cartoonist
Nelson Bryant, outdoor writer
Matty Simmons, publisher, film producer
Gil Schwartz, columnist, publicist
Seymour Topping, journalist
Bobbie Battista, journalist
Music
Julian Bream, guitar & lute maestro
Lynn Harrell, cellist
Bill Withers, soul singer
Johnny Nash, singer
Betty Wright, soul singer
Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter
Jerry Jeff Walker, singer-songwriter
Billy Joe Shaver, singer-songwriter
K.T. Oslin, singer-songwriter
Spencer Davis, singer-songwriter
Adam Schlesinger, singer-songwriter
Lee Konitz, jazzman
Jimmy Heath, jazzman
Wallace Roney, jazzman
Jimmy Cobb, jazzman
Annie Ross, jazz singer
Tommy DeVito, pop singer
Bob Shane, folk singer
Andy Gill, punk-rock guitarist
Eric Weissberg, multi-instrumentalist
Peter Green, rock guitarist
Jan Howard, country star
Tony Rice, bluegrass guitarist
Leslie West, guitarist
Sports
Rafer Johnson, decathlete
Jake Scott, football
Larry Wilson, football
Larry Eisenhauer, football
Bobby Mitchell, football
Jim Kiick, football
Willie Wood, football
Herb Adderley, football
Kevin Greene, football
Eddie Kasko, baseball
John McNamara, baseball
Don Larsen, baseball
Bob Watson, baseball
Dick Allen, baseball
Mary Pratt, baseball
Wes Unseld, basketball
Jerry Sloan, basketball
Henri Richard, hockey
Eddie Shack, hockey
Jack Kelley, hockey
Dale Hawerchuk, hockey
Stirling Moss, race car driver
Mickey Wright, golf
Kurt Thomas, gymnast
Joe Mooney, groundskeeper
Business
Jack Welch, General Electric CEO
Ralph Hoagland, CVS co-founder
Sy Sperling, hair loss guru
Joseph Coulombe, Trader Joe’s founder
Robert Gore, Gore-Tex inventor-founder
Donald Kendall, PepsiCo chief
Earl Graves, Black Enterprise founder
Madeline McWhinney Dale, banker
Donald Comb, New England Biolabs founder
Lee Kun-hee, Samsung chief
Tony Hsieh, Zappos CEO
B. Smith, restaurateur
Science, medicine, and technology
Louis Nirenberg, mathematician
Ronald Graham, mathematician
Freeman Dyson, technologist
John Randall, ichthyologist
Stanley Cohen, biochemist
Lawrence Tesler, computer scientist
William English, computer scientist
Michael Hawley, computer scientist, musician
William Frankland, immunologist
Connie Culp, face transplant recipient
George Carruthers, an astrophysicist
Academe
Clayton Christensen, business management
Ezra Vogel, Asia scholar
Thomas Kunz, biologist
Bernard Bailyn, historian
Geoffrey Nunberg, linguist
Florence Howe, women’s studies
Constance Hall Buchanan, religious studies
Claire Mallardi, dance
Uri Ra’anan, international relations
Tunney Lee, urban planner
Local
Peter Brooke, venture capitalist
Sydney Leonard, ballet teacher
John Doyle, pastor
Stephan Ross, Holocaust Memorial founder
Lloyd Lillie, sculptor
Jane Wallis Gumble, housing advocate
Andy Savitz, environmental consultant
Mitchell Adams, state official
David Scondras, city councilor
Traci Sormanti, Patriots cheerleading director
James Mahoney, bank executive
Richard Kelley, Superior Court judge
Alan Shestack, MFA head
David Elliott, WHRB-FM leader
Jay Severin, radio host
Paul Sferruzza, radio personality
Keith Love, educator
May Kwan Lorenzo, mental health advocate
Raquel Eidelman Cohen, physician
Margaret Oglesby, probation officer
Nancy Darsch, basketball coach