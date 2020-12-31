Remembering those we lost in 2020

In the past year, the coronavirus pandemic claimed more than 340,000 lives across the nation, including more than 12,000 here in Massachusetts and nearly 2 million worldwide. The virus cut an especially heavy swath through communities of color and older people. Yet no matter its victim’s age, gender, ethnicity, or politics, the collective loss has been staggering, the final toll yet to be tallied.

When obstacles arose, they steadfastly persevered, in much the same way that overburdened health care workers and advocates for racial justice, among others, did in 2020.

John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg traveled vastly different paths on their long, often fraught journeys, but the civil rights icon and Supreme Court justice shared one defining quality: They dedicated their lives to ensuring that all citizens have equal access to basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

As we pause to salute Ginsburg, Lewis, and other notable figures who passed from the scene last year, let us also remember those who died in relative anonymity, often isolated from their loved ones. Hospital personnel and first responders, vulnerable seniors and valuable teachers, factory workers and store clerks — their lives are worthy of commemorating, too.

In that context, the arrival of a new year is a fitting time to recall many of the talented people whose legacies entered the history books in 2020.

Getting into “good trouble” was how Lewis described his lifelong commitment to nonviolent activism. From the bludgeoning blows he suffered in the voting rights march in Selma, Ala., to his long tenure on Capitol Hill, the Georgia congressman spoke out against intolerance and injustice in ways that resonated unusually loudly during a year of painful conversations about race in America.

Lewis served as the conscience of the Congress and spiritual leader of the Black Lives Matter movement, which swept across the country after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May.

And Lewis approached his death, he remained unbowed yet hopeful.

“This feels so different. It is so much more massive and all-inclusive, to see people from all over the world taking to the streets, the roadways, to stand up, to speak up, to speak out,” he told “CBS This Morning” in June. “And with the sense of determination and commitment and dedication, there will be no turning back.”

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Roger Williams University Law School in Bristol, R.I., in 2018. Pat Greenhouse

For Justice Ginsburg, retreat was also not an option, whether facing doors of law firms slammed in her face despite graduating first in her class at Columbia Law School or confronting a series of cancer diagnoses. A trailblazing legal strategist, she remarkably became a pop culture icon — the “Notorious RBG” to her legions of admirers — while fighting for gender equality from her seat on the high court.

Although often in the dissenting minority, she wrote opinions that affirmed a vision of an American Dream accessible to all. Her death in September triggered an outpouring of condolences for a justice who, though small in stature, became a towering giant of jurisprudence.

Persistence — and resistance — in the face of injustice likewise defined the lives of civil rights leaders Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, Walter Carrington, and Gilbert Caldwell, and playwright Larry Kramer, an outspoken activist during the AIDS pandemic.

No celebration of national heroes would be complete, either, without a bow in memoriam to Chuck Yeager, war hero and “right stuff” test pilot, and “Hidden Figures” mathematician Katherine Johnson, both of whom played key roles in NASA’s early years.

Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA's early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 hit film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering Black female aerospace workers, died Feb. 24. Associated Press

On the local scene, three individuals loomed large on 2020′s roll call of the departed.

Travis Roy, who sustained a horrendous injury just seconds into his collegiate hockey career, dedicated his young life to raising funds for, and awareness of, people with spinal cord injuries and to motivating those with and without disabilities. Ralph Gants, chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, championed equal access to the court system, earning the respect of colleagues throughout the Commonwealth. For thousands of Greater Boston’s neediest children, Christmas in the City founder Jake Kennedy was the embodiment of holiday good will, dispensing gifts and joy each year through his group’s gala until he died of ALS in October.

All will be dearly missed.

Around the globe, a world engulfed by a spiraling health crisis lost such figures as Peruvian diplomat Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, who brokered key peace deals while serving as UN secretary general, and Northern Ireland’s John Hume, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his contributions to the Good Friday peace accords.

As COVID-19 spread, among the well-known figures whose lives it cut short were France’s ex-president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing; baseball great Tom Seaver; businessman Herman Cain; singer-songwriters John Prine and Trini Lopez; country music pioneer Charley Pride; Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally; Broadway actor Nick Cordero; and Las Vegas illusionist Roy Horn.

Also, jazz master Ellis Marsalis; reggae great Toots Hibbert; mathematician John Horton Conway; biographer Anthony Bailey; speech pathologist Annie Glenn; Boston City Hall architect Michael McKinnell; and many — too many — more.

Beginning in March, theaters closed, film and television productions shut down, concert tours were canceled: It often seemed as if show business itself went on life support.

Adding to this yawning cultural void was the passing of many entertainers who enthralled millions in both bygone and modern days.

Chadwick Boseman posed for a portrait in 2018. He died this year, at age 43. Victoria Will/Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Movie audiences bade farewell to Kirk Douglas, the rugged, dimpled star of such Hollywood epics as “Spartacus” and “Paths of Glory;” Oscar winner Sean Connery, the original cinematic James Bond; actor-comedian-writer-director Carl Reiner, whose place in comedy history was secured a billion laughs ago; and “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who memorably portrayed Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall on screen.

Eulogized, too, were Olivia de Havilland of “Gone With the Wind” fame; Sweden’s Max von Sydow, whose screen credits included “The Seventh Seal” and “The Exorcist;” and Ian Holm, who added “Lord of the Rings” to an acting portfolio that ranged from Shakespeare to sci-fi.

The television industry paid homage to “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the dapper answer man with all the correct questions, to genial host-of-all-trades Regis Philbin, and to longtime comedian and “Seinfeld” actor Jerry Stiller, who lives on in the comic spirit of the Festivus holiday.

Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died in November. Carol Kaelson/Photographer/Associated Press

Theater lovers cherished warm memories of actress Zoe Caldwell and dancer-choreographers Ann Reinking and Marge Champion, who hoofed her way through many classic musicals. Creating his own madcap choreography was Monty Python member Terry Jones, an actor, director, and Chaucer scholar whom the Globe once puckishly called a “warped Renaissance man.”

Largely shut down for long stretches, too, was the sports world, depriving fans of a much-needed diversion during months of social isolation. While the games were sorely missed, so were dozens of athletes who had thrilled their fans in seasons past.

Tommy Heinsohn at TD Garden in 2014. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

The year had barely begun when basketball legend Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna. By year’s end, hoops fans had also marked the passing of NBA commissioner David Stern, Boston Celtics greats Tom Heinsohn and K.C. Jones, Hall of Fame college basketball coaches John Thompson and Eddie Sutton, and Harlem Globetrotters star Fred “Curly” Neal.

Caps came off in the baseball world for a series of superstars from the 1960s and 70s: along with Seaver, Hall of Fame pitchers Bob Gibson, Phil Niekro, and Whitey Ford and fellow Cooperstown denizens Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, and Lou Brock departed. Football fans recalled gridiron greats Gale Sayers, Willie Davis, Paul Hornung, and coach Don Shula, while the soccer world said good-bye to Diego Maradona, Argentina’s supremely talented, and troubled, megastar.

Diego Maradona balanced a soccer ball on his head following an Argentina national team practice in 1986. JORGE DURAN

The music industry was hardly spared. From Little Richard, whose pounding piano riffs and woooo-pierced vocals jump-started rock’s early era, to crossover country stars Charlie Daniels, Mac Davis, and Kenny Rogers, scores of recording artists sounded their last notes in 2020.

They included guitar god Eddie Van Halen; rap artist Pop Smoke; jazz master McCoy Tyner; concert pianists Leon Fleisher and Peter Serkin; pop singer Helen Reddy; prog-rock drummer Neil Peart; and Joseph Shabalala, founding member of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Little Richard, a founding father of rock and roll, performed in Memphis in 2004. He died in May. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The media world took note of its own headlined losses, among them PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer; sportscaster Phyllis George; broadcast journalist and show host Hugh Downs; and journalist-authors Pete Hamill, Gail Sheehy, and Jan Morris, an intrepid explorer of her life as a pioneering transgender woman.

Other obits were published for Sumner Redstone, who tenaciously built and ran a media empire that grew to encompass such blue-chip properties as CBS, Viacom, and Simon & Schuster, and for Fred Silverman, in his heyday a top executive at all three broadcast networks. Closer to home, and for everyone who toiled alongside them in the Globe newsroom, Bob Levey, Ron Hutson, Louis Bell, Al Rossi, and Donald MacGillis will long be remembered as cherished and talented colleagues.

For fans of literary fiction, there was no greater master of the British spy novel than John le Carré, author of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and other classic Cold War thrillers. Also lionized were best-selling novelists Mary Higgins Clark and Clive Cussler, A-list editors Alice Mayhew and Robert Loomis, Beat Generation poet Michael McClure, critic-essayist George Steiner, and Harold Evans, who wore multiple hats as newspaper man, book editor, publisher, and author.

Few working artists and designers become household names, perhaps, but that descriptive applied to Christo, the Bulgarian-born conceptual artist who mounted environmental projects on a monumental scale, and to Pierre Cardin, the French fashion mogul who imprinted his name on everything from avant-garde evening wear to furniture, luggage, and wine.

For impressionable young Mad magazine readers, cartoonist Mort Drucker’s caricatures provided snarky commentary on a cockeyed American culture that often seemed to be its own best joke.

Losses in the fields of science, medicine, and technology remind us that advances in knowledge, so critical as the world shrinks and climate change accelerates, rely upon individuals who challenge conventional wisdom and pose far-reaching questions.

Two renowned environment scientists who fit that mold were Kirk Smith, who pioneered the study of household air pollution, and Konrad Steffen, a leading researcher on rising sea levels. Earning Nobel Prizes were physicists Arthur Ashkin (optical tweezers), Masatoshi Koshiba (neutrinos), Jack Steinberger (neutrinos), and Philip Anderson (superconductivity). Neuropathologist Mary Fowkes’s research on COVID-19 victims revamped treatment protocols, potentially sparing millions from the worst effects of the virus in the subsequent weeks and months.

Onetime Boston deputy mayor Clarence "Jeep" Jones in 1969. Don Preston/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Finally, in a city and region with no shortage of heroes to memorialize, 2020 will go down as a reminder of how rich a community of diverse talents, backgrounds, and personalities we are fortunate enough to inhabit.

The list includes portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman; businessmen-philanthropists Robert Beal and Richard Smith; sculptor Fern Cunningham-Terry; PR standouts Larry Rasky and Donna Morrissey; WHDH-TV owner Ed Ansin; architects Henry Cobb and Donald Stull; path-breaking BSO flutist Doriot Anthony Dwyer; JFK Library founding director Dan Fenn; and psychiatrist Lester Grinspoon, whose early advocacy for legalized pot was both passionate and prescient.

Also, diplomat and dynastic political family member Jean Kennedy Smith; mystery bookstore owner Kate Mattes; Cambridge mayors Barbara Ackermann and Frank Duehay; Boston deputy mayor Clarence “Jeep” Jones; radio DJ Arnie “Woo Woo” Ginsburg; furniture retailer Bernie Rubin; the Rev. Isabelle Miller of Roxbury’s Holy Temple Church; Anthony Martignetti, star of the now-classic Prince Spaghetti ads; youth sports director Bruce Seals; and Holy Cross collegiate rower Grace Rett, whose name will soon adorn a gym at her former high school.

A new year raises hope for better times ahead, even as we honor those no longer with us. May their memories help light the way towards brighter days in 2021.