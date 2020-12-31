Seasonable temperatures, followed by icy conditions, expected to ring in the new year

The seasonable weather is expected to continue through Friday afternoon. But a weather system will arrive around sunset, Smith said.

“Tomorrow, we should all be waking up to some pretty clear skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of Massachusetts,” Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, said Thursday morning.

Seasonable temperatures and relatively clear skies are expected Friday, the first day of a new year that people are hoping will be a lot better than the old one. A storm system will then move in, causing icy conditions overnight Friday into Saturday.

The system is expected to bring a wintry mix to most areas. One to 2 inches of snow are expected in northern and far western parts of the state, while southern regions are likely to experience mostly rain, forecasters said.

“The chance for icing increases [overnight], which is the primary hazard,” Smith said. “Much of the state may see icing.”

By noon Saturday, any potential icing hazard is expected to be over, Smith said. Light showers can be expected for eastern parts of the state, Connecticut, and Rhode Island as the system winds down around sunset Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the 40s for most of the state, while on Sunday, they’re expected to dip a little, to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Meteorologists are keeping their eyes on another storm system expected to affect the state Sunday evening, Smith said.

“We’re watching that storm a little more carefully,” she said.

The system may bring snow to much of Western Massachusetts, but the “track of snow could change,” affecting “who sees snow and how much,” Smith said. Currently, Boston is expected to see mostly rain Sunday night.

The primary threat from the system again will be icing, she said.

When asked when the best time would be for people to kickstart the new year with a walk outside or jog around the block, Smith said, “The peak is Friday morning.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.