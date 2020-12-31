SJC rules more than half of FBI files related to 2015 fatal police shooting do not have to be released

Rahim’s son, Usaamah Rahim, was being investigated in June 2015 for suspected terrorist ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Authorities learned through surveillance that Rahim had been planning to behead police officers and approached him in a Roslindale parking lot on June 2. The 26-year-old allegedly pulled out a foot-long military knife purchased on Amazon. The officers begin to back away, Rahim headed toward them, and officers fired three shots, two of which struck Rahim in his torso, killing him, according to surveillance video and court records.

The Supreme Judicial Court said further information must be submitted by the district attorney so a judge can decide whether to release the remaining documents in the file.

The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that more than half of the FBI records requested from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office by Rahimah Rahim — the mother of a man fatally shot in 2015 by an FBI agent and a Boston police officer — do not have to be released because they contain sensitive information, some of which may compromise sources and investigative techniques.

The Suffolk district attorney at the time, Daniel Conley, opened an investigation into Rahim’s death. Documents provided by the FBI were reviewed as part of the probe. Those documents were “on loan,” and were not to be disclosed via a Massachusetts public records law request, the FBI told prosecutors when it turned over the file. Conley determined in August 2016 that the officers had acted lawfully.

In 2017, Rahimah Rahim filed a public records request seeking documents related to her son’s death. She received hundreds of pages and photographs from the district attorney but was denied access to all materials from the FBI.

In a 21-page opinion written by Justice David Lowy, the high court ruled that while the FBI file is indeed a public record, 21 entries in the file need not be turned over because they fell under an exemption for records containing sensitive information that would disclose confidential techniques and sources.

The court sent the case back to the Superior Court, saying the district attorney should provide more details regarding the contents of the 18 remaining FBI entries so the judge could determine whether they were also exempted.

Rahim’s lawyer, Kate R. Cook, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Separately, Rahimah Rahim has called on the current district attorney, Rachael Rollins, to re-examine the evidence in her son’s shooting, most recently during social justice rallies this summer and fall.

“I need you to help us to jail and convict the killers of my son, and the other sons,” Rahim said as she addressed a crowd this June. “I need you to add your voices to the outcry against these unlawful police. They kill, and then they want qualified immunity.”

Members of the Mass Action Against Police Brutality backed Rahim’s pleas to reopen the case.

