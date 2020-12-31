This photo of Ben Affleck juggling Dunkin’ coffees is all of us in 2020

The Cambridge native, clad in a “Believe in Boston” shirt, appeared to juggle a few iced coffees (in winter, no less, in true Massachusetts fashion) plus some Munchkins outside of his Los Angeles home on Thursday, prompting a number of Twitter users to highlight what appeared to be a fitting sendoff to the year that can’t end soon enough.

The final glimpse of Ben Affleck and his Dunkin’ in 2020 did not disappoint.

The star of the upcoming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, have been fixtures of paparazzi photos throughout the pandemic, and Affleck is rarely spotted without his enormous Dunkin’ in hand.

The image is the latest meme-worthy photo of the actor generally looking fed up, from the “Sad Affleck” meme to smoking a cigarette while still wearing a face mask.

Affleck and Dunkin’ began trending on Twitter as reactions poured in to the “gem to end 2020,” as one person put it.

One person proposed the image become a contender for the Massachusetts state flag.

Amanda Katz, a writer and editor formerly with the Globe, noted the “pure Boston energy” of the photo.

See more reactions to the photos below:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.