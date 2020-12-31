This photo of Ben Affleck juggling Dunkin’ coffees is all of us in 2020

The final glimpse of Ben Affleck and his Dunkin’ in 2020 did not disappoint.
The Cambridge native, clad in a “Believe in Boston” shirt, appeared to juggle a few iced coffees (in winter, no less, in true Massachusetts fashion) plus some Munchkins outside of his Los Angeles home on Thursday, prompting a number of Twitter users to highlight what appeared to be a fitting sendoff to the year that can’t end soon enough.
Ben Affleck with buff arms spills @dunkindonuts delivery (31/December/2020) pic.twitter.com/VGXQ3Gcvcw— ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ (@BestAffleck) December 31, 2020
The star of the upcoming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, have been fixtures of paparazzi photos throughout the pandemic, and Affleck is rarely spotted without his enormous Dunkin’ in hand.
The image is the latest meme-worthy photo of the actor generally looking fed up, from the “Sad Affleck” meme to smoking a cigarette while still wearing a face mask.
Affleck and Dunkin’ began trending on Twitter as reactions poured in to the “gem to end 2020,” as one person put it.
Ben Affleck really just gave us this gem to end 2020 pic.twitter.com/rQMJ8L318R— Luis Rodriguez (@NERDROUND) December 31, 2020
One person proposed the image become a contender for the Massachusetts state flag.
Massachusetts needs a new state flag and quite frankly I think we need to look no further pic.twitter.com/OIAAhTVEEf— Ed MD (@notdred) December 31, 2020
Amanda Katz, a writer and editor formerly with the Globe, noted the “pure Boston energy” of the photo.
This absolutely pure Boston energy of this photo--the Dunks, the Sox shirt, iced coffee in winter, the doing too much crap yourself but also kind of hating it--is a balm to my spirit in these hard times https://t.co/xu4ZSeCsPT— Amanda Katz (@katzish) December 31, 2020
See more reactions to the photos below:
Ben Affleck picking up his delivered Dunkin wearing a Boston T-shirt is the most Boston and the most 2020 thing ever. pic.twitter.com/2fxLdkWrO4— Joey Rodriguez (@joeyrdz81) December 31, 2020
There is an emotional honesty in this photograph that most art merely aspires to. pic.twitter.com/8yjBBL0MEY— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 31, 2020
Ben Affleck has been me all of 2020 and I love it. pic.twitter.com/IVzOGGItwM— Queer and full of fear. (@OpenInqueery) December 31, 2020
I was really sad about NYE being cancelled but the Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Donuts memes are nursing my spirit back to health.— Lara Cohen 💅🏼 (@Larakate) December 31, 2020
Ben Affleck has been rumored to be playing the role of the entire state of Massachusetts in an upcoming movie. pic.twitter.com/mCQnr6vnEw— bryan (@bryanyang) December 31, 2020
New Ben Affleck Dunkin pic just dropped pic.twitter.com/GHFXPXHPbN— Colin Young (@ColinYovng) December 31, 2020
Ben Affleck continues to be a mirror of my own emotions pic.twitter.com/RobxzsrONZ— Maggie ‘The Tiny Tosser’ Jasmin (@Magsalicious) December 31, 2020
