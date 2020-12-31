Woman, 69, found dead behind baseball field in Manchester, N.H.

A body found behind a baseball field in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday morning has been identified as a 69-year-old woman, officials said.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a body found behind one of the fields in the Youngsville Baseball Complex near the parking lot for the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.
The cause of death for the woman found, later identified as Cynthia Halloran, of Manchester, are pending further investigation and test results, officials said. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval performed an autopsy on the body Thursday morning.
Manchester police are investigating the death and tracing Halloran’s location between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said.
In a phone interview Thursday evening, Benjamin J. Agati, senior assistant attorney general, confirmed that Halloran’s body was not behind the field overnight.
“The investigation is really focused on where she was during that two-hour period,” Agati said.
Those with information are asked to contact Manchester, N.H., police detectives at (603) 668-8711.
