Woman found suffering from burns in Mattapan; has life threatening injuries

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was found suffering from burns on Mattakeeset Street in Mattapan early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Police and firefighters encountered the burn victim while responding to a radio call for a fire on the sidewalk in the area of 51 Mattakeeset St. at 3:42 a.m., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman.
“It’s still an active investigation,” said Moccia.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.
Boston EMS would not comment on her condition.
“A patient was treated by EMTs and Paramedics, and transported by advanced life support (ALS) ambulance to a local hospital,” said Erin Serino, a Boston EMS spokeswoman. “We cannot comment further on the condition or nature of the injuries.”
Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, also declined to comment.
“This is an active police investigation. I can’t comment on the incident,” Alkins said.
