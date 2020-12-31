Woman found suffering from burns in Mattapan; has life threatening injuries

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was found suffering from burns on Mattakeeset Street in Mattapan early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police and firefighters encountered the burn victim while responding to a radio call for a fire on the sidewalk in the area of 51 Mattakeeset St. at 3:42 a.m., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman.

“It’s still an active investigation,” said Moccia.