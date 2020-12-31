Charts: How many vaccine doses has Massachusetts received, and who has been vaccinated?

In total, 78,643 people have received their first doses since Dec. 15, with about 44 percent of doses going to people ages 30 to 49, according to the state. Another 36 percent went to people ages 50 to 69, and 18 percent went to people ages 20 to 29. Only about 2 percent of doses went to those ages 70 and older.

More than 78,640 people in Massachusetts had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, with 32,590 people vaccinated in the prior week, according to data released Thursday in the state’s second COVID-19 vaccination report.

Massachusetts health officials announced earlier this month that health care workers who are at a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities would be first in line for the vaccine, followed by police, firefighters, emergency responders, home-based health care workers, and health care workers who are doing “non-COVID facing care.”

As of Tuesday, 92 percent of people who have been vaccinated work in hospitals, and 4 percent work in primary care practices. More than 72,300 hospital workers in Massachusetts have received a vaccine.

Fifty-three percent of people who have been vaccinated are white, and 15 percent are multiracial, according to state data. Five percent of people who have been vaccinated are Asian, 4 percent are Hispanic, and 3 percent are Black.

Thursday’s dashboard includes data from Dec. 22 to 29. Over the course of that week, the highest number of vaccine doses were administered on Dec. 23, when 9,844 people received their first doses.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard, which will be posted each Thursday at 5 p.m., also includes the number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Massachusetts providers and the number of doses shipped to each county in the state.

Overall, 285,050 vaccine doses have been shipped to the state — 146,600 from Moderna and 138,450 from Pfizer. Between Dec. 22 and 29, Pfizer shipped 78,975 doses to Massachusetts, while Moderna shipped 59,500 to the state.

Of all Massachusetts counties, Suffolk County has received the most doses so far: 126,800. Middlesex County has received 38,125 doses, and Worcester County has received 30,200s.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.