Mass. reports 6,887 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 81 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 81 to 12,157, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the the state’s total to 359,445.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 6,887 Thursday, while the seven-day average rose to 5,256.

The state also said 80,359 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,271 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health agency also reported that 95,827 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.9 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,225 people, bringing that total to 360,840.

Advertisement

New data also showed that 190 of the state’s 351 communities — including Boston — are considered high-risk for the virus, up from 188 cities and towns last week. Boston returned to the red zone for the first time in more than a month, with a daily average of 54.9 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Other communities added this week to the high-risk category include Canton, Dennis, Foxborough, Hopedale, Ipswich, Kingston, Mashpee, Norwell, Rockport, Scituate, South Hadley, Upton, Ware, Wenham, Westborough, and Wrentham.

Ashland, Brewster, Carlisle, Deerfield, Edgartown, Gloucester, Hingham, Marion, Medway, Mendon, Newburyport, Northborough, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury were downgraded from the high-risk category.

More than 78,640 people in Massachusetts had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, with 32,590 people vaccinated in the prior week, according to the state’s second COVID-19 vaccination report, also released Thursday.

About 44 percent of doses have gone to people ages 30 to 49, according to the state. Another 36 percent went to people ages 50 to 69, and 18 percent went to people ages 20 to 29. Only about 2 percent of doses went to those ages 70 and older.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, 92 percent of people who have been vaccinated work in hospitals, and 4 percent work in primary care practices. More than 72,300 hospital workers in Massachusetts have received a vaccine.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 8.6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 9.35 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 2,167 to 2,192. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.