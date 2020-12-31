Staff changes are typical with the arrival of a new president and are designed to increase the trust and comfort the incoming president feels with his protective agents, who often stand by the president’s side during sensitive discussions and private moments.

As Biden readies his new administration, the Secret Service plans to bring back to the White House detail a handful of senior agents whom Biden knows well from their work more than four years ago guarding him and his family when he was vice president.

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service is making some staff changes in the presidential detail that will guard President-elect Joe Biden, amid concerns from Biden allies that some current members were politically aligned with President Trump, according to two people familiar with the changes.

But the shifts underway occur at a particularly contentious time, as Trump has blamed his reelection loss on unfounded allegations of voter fraud and has sought to block his administration from treating Biden as the president-elect. Some in the Secret Service also came under criticism during Trump’s tenure for appearing to embrace his political agenda.

For instance, some presidential detail members urged other agents and Secret Service officers not to wear masks on presidential trips this year — against the administration’s own public health guidance — as the president felt wearing masks projected weakness, The Washington Post has reported.

More than 130 Secret Service officers and dozens of Secret Service agents helping to protect the president and vice president either tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 or had to quarantine because of suspected contact with infected co-workers.

The Secret Service also took the unprecedented step of allowing the former detail leader to temporarily leave his job to become a White House political adviser. Anthony Ornato was hired as White House deputy chief of staff earlier this year. In that role, he helped coordinate a controversial June photo opportunity in which Trump strode defiantly across Lafayette Square to pose with a Bible after the park was forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters.

Ornato also helped coordinate numerous rallies across the country during the pandemic, per Trump’s wishes. The mass gatherings were blamed for increasing the spread of the coronavirus in some of the communities where they took place and left many in the ranks of the Secret Service infected or exposed.

Ornato will be leaving the White House and is slated to return to the Secret Service to become the assistant director overseeing the agency’s Rowley Training Center, according to the people familiar with the changes, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe personnel decisions. The posting is prestigious but outside of the president’s immediate protection team.

Meanwhile, some well-respected supervisory agents who worked on the protective detail for Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, during the Obama administration are set to join the presidential protection team come Jan. 20. That includes Darryl Volpicelli, who will become the second-in-command of President Biden’s detail, and Brian McDonough, who will become a senior detail supervisor, according to the people familiar with the changes.

Trump budget office blocking Biden team from key staff

President Trump’s budget office is blocking Joe Biden’s transition team from meeting with key staff to help prepare the president-elect’s first annual spending plan, a move that could delay major proposals.

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, has argued internally that the agency needs to focus on finishing new regulations the Trump administration plans to publish before the president leaves office, according to people familiar with the matter.

But experts on the federal budget say Vought’s refusal to give Biden’s team access to career OMB officials is unprecedented and could hurt Biden’s efforts to roll out big-picture, forward-looking ideas on everything from health care to climate change to taxes at the start of his four-year term.

The career OMB staff could provide Biden’s team information such as cost estimates and details on existing programs.

An OMB spokeswoman disputed that the agency hasn’t been fully cooperative and said in a statement that the Biden team had received all information it had requested about ongoing programs. OMB has held 45 meetings with Biden officials, the spokeswoman said.

But the spokeswoman said that directing the agency’s staff and resources to help Biden’s team draft its budget is not OMB’s responsibility. The agency is focused on advancing Trump’s policy agenda, she said.

Biden complained Monday that Trump administration officials at OMB and the Pentagon were hampering his transition, but he didn’t detail what they had done. The people familiar with Vought’s actions asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” Biden said after a meeting with his national security advisers and transition officials. “It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

No administration from either party has ever prevented its successor from meeting with OMB staff, said William Hoagland, a former top Republican Senate aide who worked on budget policy and appropriations for more than 25 years.

“Not having access to OMB and preparing their budget will further delay any actions they want to pursue. There will be a serious delay in the incoming Biden administration’s ability to put forward their budget,” Hoagland said in an interview.

The OMB spokeswoman said the information the agency has provided to Biden’s team included a briefing on Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development.

Bloomberg News

Inauguration will include memorial to virus victims

President-elect Joe Biden will honor those who died in the coronavirus pandemic during his inauguration ceremonies with lights ringing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Biden’s inaugural committee is also asking communities around the country to light up buildings and memorials at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 in a “national moment of unity and remembrance.” ”In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” said inaugural committee spokeswoman Pili Tobar.

Biden’s inaugural planners have asked supporters not to travel to Washington for his swearing-in because of health and safety concerns during the pandemic. Congress is only making limited tickets available to members and one guest. The congressional luncheon after the swearing in has also been canceled.

Bloomberg News