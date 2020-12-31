Wisconsin pharmacist deliberately removed vaccine vials from refrigerator

Employees at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton inoculated nearly 60 people with the ruined vaccine, not knowing the doses had been left out too long, rendering their shots less effective or ineffective, Jeff Bahr, chief medical officer for Aurora Advocate Health, told reporters during a teleconference. The recipients shouldn’t be in any danger, he said, but the system is monitoring their conditions.

MADISON, Wis. — A pharmacist at a suburban Milwaukee medical center deliberately removed hundreds of coronavirus vaccine doses from refrigeration and left them out overnight twice, not just once as officials initially believed, the health system’s chief medical officer said Thursday.

The pharmacist intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration, Bahr said, but he declined to comment on the individual’s motive, saying the person has been fired and police are investigating. He did not identify the pharmacist and stressed that the facility’s security protocols are sound.

“This was a situation involving a bad actor, as opposed to a bad process,” he said.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, said in a statement that the department, FBI, and Food and Drug Administration are actively investigating. No arrests have been announced. No one returned messages left at the Grafton police department or FDA. Leonard Peace, a spokesman for the FBI’s Milwaukee office, said he could neither confirm nor deny the bureau was involved in an investigation.

Bahr said during his teleconference that a pharmacy tech at the Grafton facility discovered 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine outside their refrigerator early on Saturday morning. The vials contained enough doses to inoculate about 570 people, he said.

The vials were returned to the refrigerator and the tech reported the discovery. The pharmacist who removed them initially said he or she took them out to access other items in the refrigerator and inadvertently failed to replace them, Bahr said.

The Moderna vaccine is viable for 12 hours after being removed from refrigeration. In light of that, Bahr said medical personnel used doses from the thawed vials to inoculate 57 people on Saturday and discarded the rest.

He said officials in the health system suspended the pharmacist after growing more suspicious over the next few days. After multiple interviews, the pharmacist admitted Wednesday to deliberately removing the vials from the refrigerator overnight Dec. 24 to Dec. 25 before returning them and then removing them a second time, Bahr said.

That meant that the vaccine had been outside the refrigerator for longer than 12 hours and the doses administered to the 57 people on Saturday were rendered less effective or totally ineffective, Bahr said. Moderna officials have told Aurora that the spoiled vaccine shouldn’t pose any safety concerns, Bahr said.

The Grafton facility hadn’t received any Moderna vaccine before Dec. 24, which means the pharmacist wouldn’t have had an opportunity to tamper with any other vials, he added.

ASSOCIATED PRESS





California has reported more than 25,000 deaths

LOS ANGELES — California on Thursday surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the third state to do so after New York and Texas, health officials said.

The grim milestone comes as the nation’s most-populated state faces a surge of COVID-19 infections that has hospitals stretched to capacity and forced nurses and doctors to treat more patients than usual. California also has confirmed the second reported US case of a mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious.

The state Department of Public Health says hospitals in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, which together account for a large majority of the state’s 40 million residents, have no capacity left in intensive care units to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals are housing patients in hallways, conference rooms, a cafeteria, and gift shops. Makeshift hospitals are being set up in tents, arenas, and schools.

California was the third state to reach 25,000 deaths, behind New York, which has nearly 38,000 deaths, and Texas, which has more than 27,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

California’s reported its first case of COVID-19 in late January. It recorded it’s 10,000th death from the virus in August.

This week, Los Angeles County reached a “terrible milestone,” with 274 additional deaths in 24 hours for a record toll of 10,056 deaths, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county health director. The nation’s most-populated county has had about 40 percent of California’s virus deaths.

Most of the state is under newly extended restrictions that have closed or reduced capacity of businesses, and people are being urged to stay home as much as possible to try to slow the spread of infections.

Meanwhile, California became the second state after Colorado to report finding a new strain of the virus that was first confirmed in the United Kingdom.

The patient, who developed symptoms on Dec. 27, is a 30-year-old San Diego County man who didn’t have any history of travel, which could indicate that someone else already had brought the new strain into the state, officials said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michigan Stadium opened for vaccinations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan’s Big House has been transformed into The Big Vaccine Clinic.

A few hundred University of Michigan medical professionals and students who work in health care settings received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Michigan Stadium, one of the nation’s largest sporting venues.

The Michigan Stadium clinic is not open to the public. Those who visited on Thursday’s opening day did so by appointment only and fall into the vaccine priority group Phase 1A category. The university says its employees and students will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose at the football stadium clinic, which hosted up to 100,000 people on football Saturdays and has plenty of parking.

The rollout of vaccines started earlier this month across the state.

Michigan reported more than 4,200 new virus cases Wednesday and 51 deaths. More than 12,000 residents have died since March.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

N.Y. major pledges to vaccinate 1 million in January

As the effort to vaccinate the United States against COVID-19 runs well behind schedule, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City set an ambitious goal for the coming year, pledging on Thursday to vastly accelerate the city’s efforts to immunize residents.

“The most important New Year’s resolution I could possibly offer you: In the month of January 2021, we will vaccinate a million New Yorkers,” he said at a news conference.

So far, only 88,000 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the city in the last three weeks, de Blasio said. They are front-line health care workers, emergency medical workers, and nursing home employees and residents who are deemed at high risk of exposure.

To achieve de Blasio’s goal, the city, which has more than 8 million residents, will set up new vaccination hubs at public places such as school gymnasiums, officials said. Workers at city-run testing sites will begin to give the vaccine, they said, and the city will partner with churches and community centers to provide immunizations there.

De Blasio’s resolution follows a devastating year for New York City. During the first major surge in the spring, the city was a center of the pandemic, its hospitals overflowing with virus patients and hundreds of people dying each day.

NEW YORK TIMES