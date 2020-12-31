2020 visions

The accretion of tiny details is what makes a Wiseman documentary, illuminating the fine points we tend to overlook in ordinary times. Today, as we kick 2020 to the curb and desperately yearn for ordinary times, I hope we will hold on to some of the surprising small mercies around Boston that have vindicated this sad, surreal year.

I’ve been watching the Frederick Wiseman documentary “ City Hall ,” about the earnest mundanities of municipal government, set right here in Boston. The city looks great in the film: the old and new architecture; the waterfront; the beautiful, multicultural faces. It’s strange, and poignant, to watch Bostonians filmed in the months before the coronavirus pandemic, blithely crowding into airless meeting rooms or hugging at a food bank’s Thanksgiving dinner. I even grew nostalgic watching a traffic officer write out parking tickets.

Advertisement

Beyond Walls project in Lynn, Mass. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The great (and small) outdoors: The pandemic upended our idea of public space, shifting as we learned more about the disease. Parks and boulevards at first deemed hazardous vectors became healthy places to gather — distantly — outdoors. We banished cars and repurposed city streets for outdoor dining; the North End never looked so European. With museum visits restricted, we feasted on powerful outdoor murals from Lynn to Nubian Square. Places like the deCordova Sculpture Park in Lincoln and the Clark Museum in Williamstown made acres of landscape their canvas. We serenaded each other from balconies and banged pots and pans in thanks from our porches. The parking lot at the Kowloon restaurant on Route One was transformed into a drive-in movie theater, but you still could get a Scorpion Bowl from the restaurant’s drink menu.

Signs at a home in Hingham. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Signs: Shortly after Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September, I passed a large lawn sign reading “RIP/RBG” with a quote from the jurist and a drawing of her in a “Super Diva” workout shirt. The blossoming of DIY curbside proclamations — Black Lives Matter, Science is Real, Love is Love is Love — outdid the usual candidate signs in an election year. There were profound memorials to social and racial injustice, but even smaller causes, like lifting the spirits of a high school class graduating without a prom, were displayed on the front lawn. Together they created an expressive chorus, informing and enriching a simple neighborhood stroll.

Advertisement

Self-reliance: Many of us have assumed a wartime footing during the pandemic, rediscovering domestic skills that mostly skipped a generation: cooking, canning, knitting. Backyard gardens thrived; seed companies struggled to meet the demand. The web bristled with tips on how to make face masks out of old T-shirts. Right behind self-reliance was its close cousin: self-restraint. This was the year many of us became flinty New Englanders, embodiments of the bygone saying: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”

Dorchester Community Fridge, an outdoor refrigerator and pantry, was set up in Fields Corner. Stocked by volunteers, the items are free to anyone during the coronavirus pandemic. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Generosity and ingenuity: At the same time we were tightening our belts (except when packing on the pandemic pounds, perhaps), we loosened the purse strings for others. People donated meals, heaters, toilet paper, Red Sox tickets. All across Greater Boston, free community refrigerators sprung up, stocked with fresh produce and the “take what you need, leave what you can” ethic. Paying it forward animated charities like Off Their Plate, where people donated to restaurants so employees could keep their jobs and then cook hot meals for health care workers. Respect is the least we can give the selfless workers who kept us alive, but it’s a start.

Advertisement

Time: Those lucky enough to have more of it discovered why time is such a precious commodity. Despite work-from-home frustrations, few would trade watching their children grow or their lilacs bloom for that hour commute. Productivity and achievement became gentler drivers; some employers, at least, became more flexible. Rather than set our teeth with grim resolutions for the new year, we could take advantage of this time to reflect on what’s most important, and let calm, gratitude, and wisdom sneak up on us.

When the pandemic finally loosens its grip, I hope we can keep living inside Fred Wiseman’s finely observed world. The snow draping an ermine stole over a statue on the Commonwealth Avenue mall, the extra strings of Christmas lights, the scabrous seagull eyeing your morning bagel — make sure to see it all. The year 2020 will soon be gone, and good riddance. But in a year of so much pain and loss, appreciation for the smallest joys is something we can gain.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.