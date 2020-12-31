He’d like his friend buried at Arlington

I want to thank Shelley Murphy for her story on my friend Joe Labriola and the effort by his friends to give him a final and much-deserved honor (”A Marine’s dying wish,” Page A1, Dec. 29). Joe was an amazing man who drew all kinds of people to the prisons in Shirley (Souza-Baranowski, then Shirley Medium) to enjoy his wit and wisdom and be awed by an incredible spirit, which he maintained through 46 years of incarceration. He was fiercely proud of his service in the Marines and in Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.

Joe was convicted of murder in 1973. He always declared his innocence, and anyone who reads the trial transcript would, I think, find the verdict difficult to understand. He was released on medical parole in March 2019, which gave me the unexpected pleasure of heading down the road with him and his oxygen tank to get some lunch and have a chat. Believe me, it is quite an experience to drive along and listen to a man comment on roadside attractions after 46 years of seeing no roadside attractions at all.