Remembering K.C. Jones

Celtics coach K.C. Jones relaxes after a practice, May 12, 1988. Jones died on Christmas Day at the age of 88. Frank O'Brien, Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The passing of K.C. Jones illustrates two indelible facts about him: his strength and his humanity. As a Black man and member of early Celtics teams, he had to endure the indignity of being unable to live anywhere but Roxbury. As youngsters growing up in Roxbury at that time, however, many of us were given unprecedented access to Black Celtics players, including K.C. He never failed to greet us warmly whenever we enthusiastically shouted his name as we noticed him driving through the community. That he remained in Boston as long as he did is a testament to both his strength and humanity.

Jerry Burrell