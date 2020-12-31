Remembering K.C. Jones

The passing of K.C. Jones illustrates two indelible facts about him: his strength and his humanity. As a Black man and member of early Celtics teams, he had to endure the indignity of being unable to live anywhere but Roxbury. As youngsters growing up in Roxbury at that time, however, many of us were given unprecedented access to Black Celtics players, including K.C. He never failed to greet us warmly whenever we enthusiastically shouted his name as we noticed him driving through the community. That he remained in Boston as long as he did is a testament to both his strength and humanity.
Jerry Burrell
North Weymouth
Re “Jones let others take the spotlight” (Sports, Dec. 26): What a beautiful tribute to a man who was a success in his profession and in life. I feel privileged to have known him from afar as a public figure, but those who knew him up close clearly respected and liked him as their coach. What better legacy could anyone ask for?
Edwin Andrews
Malden