Remembering the polio pandemic

“For some, vaccine rollout brings memories of polio” (Nation, Dec. 26) did indeed bring back many memories. The story focuses on juvenile cases but, aside from Franklin D. Roosevelt, does not say much about the many adults who also suffered the disease. My father contracted polio when he was 38 years old. He spent many months in an iron lung at Haynes Memorial Hospital in Brighton. One lung collapsed, and his torso was paralyzed. He could never breathe deeply again. He could not lift his arms, and he had braces on his hand so that he could hold objects like a pen or a fork. He had a specially outfitted car that he started by pressing a button with his right foot and steered with that foot using a metal disk on the floor. An architect, he successfully tailored his work to his physical limits. He died of post-polio syndrome 36 years later. He was and remains my hero. His courage in the face of such adversity was and is inspiring.

Frances Schlesinger