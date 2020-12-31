BC women’s basketball game postponed because of positive COVID-19 test in Pittsburgh program

Thursday’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball matchup between Boston College and host Pittsburgh has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
The postponement follows a positive test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh program in adherence with ACC protocols.
The Eagles are off to a 4-3 start but have three consecutive losses to ACC foes Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Syracuse. They will return to action 2 p.m. Sunday at No. 3 North Carolina State.
Also, this weekend’s men’s hockey games between Bentley and Long Island University have been postponed after a positive test in the Bentley program. The teams were scheduled to play at Bentley Saturday and at LIU Sunday.
