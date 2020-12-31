fb-pixel Skip to main content
BC women’s basketball game postponed because of positive COVID-19 test in Pittsburgh program

By Nathaniel Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2020, 1 hour ago
The BC women's basketball team will be back in action Sunday at North Carolina State.
Thursday’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball matchup between Boston College and host Pittsburgh has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The postponement follows a positive test, quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh program in adherence with ACC protocols.

The Eagles are off to a 4-3 start but have three consecutive losses to ACC foes Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Syracuse. They will return to action 2 p.m. Sunday at No. 3 North Carolina State.

Also, this weekend’s men’s hockey games between Bentley and Long Island University have been postponed after a positive test in the Bentley program. The teams were scheduled to play at Bentley Saturday and at LIU Sunday.

