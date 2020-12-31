Browns lose two more key players to COVID heading into showdown with Steelers

Cleveland’s issues with the virus intensified Thursday as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team was forced to close its facility before canceling practice with the franchise’s biggest game in decades coming fast.

The Browns are trying to shake free from COVID-19 to face the Steelers. It hasn’t been easy.

Ward’s surprising addition — he’ll miss Sunday’s game — has further impacted preparations for Pittsburgh. If they win, the Browns (10-5) will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current playoff drought.

Advertisement

But the Browns will now be missing their best defensive back and at least two other defensive starters. And with kickoff a few days away and the virus seemingly not under control, it’s possible Cleveland could be down even more players.

To this point, the game will go on as scheduled, according to an NFL spokesman. The league is closely monitoring the Browns’ situation and overseeing standard contact tracing.

“We’ll just stay at the ready and await word from the league on whether we can get in the building later for practice like we did” Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the facility was closed Thursday morning. “So we have a plan if that’s the case and we have a plan if that’s not the case.”

The Browns have had six positive test results, by five players and a staff member, since late last week. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday there was no evidence at that point of transmission of the virus within the team’s facility. Sills said it would not be surprising if multiple members of the organization had contracted the virus separately away from the team facility given the rising caseload where the team is located.

Advertisement

The Browns lost to the New York Jets last Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., after placing four wide receivers and two linebackers on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. Linebacker B.J. Goodson reportedly tested positive. The other five players who were ineligible to play against the Jets were placed into quarantine, as mandated by NFL protocols, after being classified as high-risk close contacts.

According to Stefanski, the Browns planned to activate linebacker Jacob Phillips and wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge from their covid-19 reserve list Thursday.

NFLPA: End offseason workouts

The NFL Players Association called for the league to eliminate teams’ offseason practices, with its president arguing that players have demonstrated during this coronavirus-affected season that they can perform well without minicamps and other offseason practices known as organized team activities.

“Another change that COVID-19 dictated was the elimination of offseason practices,” Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, in his first year as the NFLPA’s president, wrote in an essay posted to the union’s website. “After experiencing that change, there is no reason for us to ever return to the previous offseason program.”

Tretter wrote that teams bringing in their players to practice between April and June is “simply unnecessary.”

NFL teams conducted their offseason programs for players entirely remotely in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“We are the only major sports league with an offseason program,” Tretter wrote. “The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to gel. Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren’t substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league.”

Advertisement

The NFL also eliminated the preseason this year, at the NFLPA’s behest. The two sides agreed to a modified approach to training camp that provided players with more time to ramp up, after the lack of offseason activity, before full-scale practices began.

The call by Tretter and the NFLPA for such major changes to the offseason comes with the NFL and team owners expected to put a 17-game regular season into effect in 2021, with a corresponding reduction of the preseason to two or three games per team. The league and owners can implement a 17-game season beginning between 2021 and 2023, under the terms of their collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union ratified in March.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a conference call with reporters following that recent owners’ meeting that the league would consider changes based on 2020 occurrences.

“I think our experience with the offseason training and doing that virtually — I think our clubs got really comfortable with a lot of that,” Goodell said then. “And I think you’ll see more of that, that I think will be productive. As I say, our clubs got used to that technology.”

Advertisement

Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick tests positive

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the test result.

Fitzpatrick must be in isolation for 10 days, under NFL protocols, and will miss the Dolphins’ game Sunday at Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins’ backup to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. But he has made two appearances in games in relief of Tagovailoa and made one fill-in start while Tagovailoa was hurt since coach Brian Flores made the switch from Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa as the starter. Fitzpatrick came on to engineer the Dolphins’ dramatic victory at Las Vegas in their most recent game. Flores said he would stick with Tagovailoa as the starter entering Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The Dolphins are 10-5 and hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff field. They have the first of the conference’s three wild-card spots under the new expanded playoff format. The Dolphins would clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bills, who already have clinched the AFC East title.

Harrison may play for Packers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said there’s a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison could play in the team’s regular-season finale at Chicago. The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already.

Advertisement











