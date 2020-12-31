Don Sweeney says Bruins made an offer to Zdeno Chara months ago

“We had certainly offered a contract to Zdeno months ago,” said Sweeney in a Zoom conference Thursday, “and he indicated that he wanted time to work through where he felt he was at, where the league was at in return-to-play protocols, and the role that we were describing and hoping to integrate him into with our hockey club.”

Chara announced Wednesday that he had signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals .

The Bruins made a contract offer to Zdeno Chara, but their 14-year captain would have had a reduced role, according to general manager Don Sweeney.

That role included accepting that the organization was looking to give some of the younger players an opportunity to see how they perform, and whether they were capable of handling increased playing time.

“It’s very sad,” Sweeney said. “It’s not a rewarding aspect of the job to see a player like that choose to leave.”

Chara averaged 21:01 of ice time per game last season. Filling those minutes, particularly at the end of games, will be done by committee, said Sweeney.

“We’re going to allow some of these guys a little bit of trial and error, and potentially fail as a result of it and also succeed as a result of it,” said Sweeney. “They have to gain that experience. You’re not going to move forward in your career if you’re not put in those situations.”

Other takeaways from Sweeney’s news conference:

▪ It sure sounds as if Patrice Bergeron will be the next Bruins captain. Asked if the team would have a captain this season, Sweeney said, “We expect to have a captain. We’re going to allow some time to breathe for Zdeno and his decision.

“We’ll make a decision to move forward. I think it’s an obvious decision, and one that we’ll make in a respectful manner and in the appropriate time.”

▪ Sweeney said he doesn’t want to see Charlie McAvoy burdened by the absence of Chara. McAvoy averaged 23:10 of ice time last season, and is clearly the team’s top defenseman.

“We don’t want Charlie to change the way he plays,” said Sweeney. “He shouldn’t feel that he has any undue pressure on him to change. He just has to go out and play the way he’s capable of playing. We have to have the other people step up and carry the load.”

▪ Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak continue on the road to recovery from offseason surgeries. Marchand is already back on the ice after sports hernia surgery Sept. 14, and is expected to participate in workouts when training camp begins Sunday.

“It’s more of a volume and comfort level for him,” said Sweeney. “He’s done a lot of work on and off the ice.

“We’ll be careful with him. He’s made a nice progression. It remains to be seen where we are as we move through camp how he feels as a result of that and he takes some contact.”

Pastrnak had a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair Sept. 16.

“David has a longer timeline,” said Sweeney. “It’s unlikely that he starts the opening couple of games.”

















