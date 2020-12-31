EMass boys’ basketball players to watch in 2020-21

Sammy Batista, St. Mary’s — The senior point guard used his quickness to average 15 points, 5 assists and 2 steals per game last season. Now the main offensive weapon for the Spartans, Batista is aiming to showcase an improved 3-point shot.

Lence Altenor, Austin Prep — The versatile 6-foot-3-inch forward dropped 34 points in the Division 4 North semifinals last winter and finished his junior campaign with averages of 22.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Mason Lawson, Latin Academy — The two-time Boston City League All-Star filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals per game for the 21-5 Dragons last winter. Lawson competes relentlessly at both ends of the floor.

Mike Loughnane, BC High — One of the state’s best as a sophomore, the 6-foot-3-inch point guard looks to take another step after averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 assists under his father, Bill Loughnane, last season.

Kurtis Henderson, Catholic Memorial — An explosive 5-foot-9-inch senior guard from Brockton who committed to Hartford this spring, the reigning Catholic Conference MVP averaged 25.5 points and 5.3 assists while earning a spot on the Globe’s Super Team last winter.

Preston Jackson-Stephens, Belmont — His uncle, Jamal Jackson, was one of the best players to come through Boston and a star at Cleveland State when he was killed in 1995. The 6-foot-3-inch, 175-pound lefty is set to lead the Marauders after averaging 17 points per game as a junior.

James McGowan, Westwood — The reigning Tri-Valley League MVP returns after nailing 95 3-pointers last season, including nine triples in a 35-point outburst that ended TechBoston’s state title defense. The 5-foot-11-inch sharpshooter recently committed to Bowdoin.

Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic — As a freshman, McKenzie was asked to facilitate primarily, but the point guard from Lowell stepped up as a sophomore to lead the Raiders in scoring (19 points per game). The 6-foot junior has played the most minutes of anyone in the program and is expected to run the show for new head coach Mark Dunham.

Nayvon Reid, Brockton — A two-sport star with a bright future as a football player, Reid enters his fourth varsity basketball season after averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last year. The senior is a two-way standout who has become an even better communicator this year, per new head coach Manny DeBarros.

Tyler Stewart, Taunton — The 6-foot-6-inch center posted a number of gaudy lines while leading Taunton to a 15-7 record last year, including a 23-point, 20-rebound game in a state tournament win over Marshfield. The Wentworth-bound senior averaged 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.

Players selected from teams that compete in EMass conference and leagues, and whose school districts have not cancelled their seasons.