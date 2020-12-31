EMass boys’ basketball teams to watch in 2020-21

Abington (22-5) — The Green Wave return four starters from a Division 4 state championship team in Derek Nuttall, Tommy Fanara, Antwone Graham, and Matt Maguire, a 6-foot-5-inch wing with 951 career points.

There will be no MIAA postseason, but these programs will be in the hunt for conference and league titles in Eastern Mass. (listed with final 2019-20 records).

Bishop Fenwick (11-10) — Led by Jason Romans, Max Grenert, and Mike Yentin, the Crusaders are off to a 2-0 start after a disappointing first-round loss in the D4 North bracket last February.

Brighton (8-12) — After winning five of their final nine games, the Bengals have nine returnees, including sharpshooter Jamel Shaheed, point guard Keon Foy, and forward Darrel Handy. Rijkaard Trenteetun is expected to step up as a scorer on the wing.

Burke (18-7) — The defending Division 3 state champions return explosive junior Ethan Daleba and are looking for junior Takei Galloway to take on an expanded role. Burke freshman Ramsay Checosaw time as an eighth-grader at New Mission and already holds two Division 1 offers.

Cambridge (18-5) — Interim coach George Rodriguez, a longtime assistant, will be working with young talent headlined by freshmen Jeffrey White and Troy Miller. The Falcons will be led by three-year lettermen Zavier Dunbar and Cooper Wright, as well as Burlington transfer Aiden Olivier.

Lowell (22-1) — The Red Raiders gave two-time defending Division 1 state champion Lynn English all it could handle in a D1 North final for the ages last March. Lowell returns senior guard Jaceb McKenzie and will introduce 6-foot-6-inch sophomore wing George Turksen.

Malden Catholic (13-9) — Look out for the Lancers under new head coach John Walsh. The only D2 program in the Catholic Conference, MC is loaded with Tony Felder, Jahmari Hamilton-Brown, and Cristian Rios returning, and transfers Kingsley Breen (Dover, N.H.) and Jeff Hill (Lynn Classical) ready to make an impact.

Mansfield (22-4) — Mike Vaughan’s program is a perennial power with seven trips to the Division 1 South final this decade. Matt Boen returns to lead the backcourt and Michigan football commit T.J. Guy will anchor the middle.

Natick (16-5) — The Redhawks graduated captain Alex Cohen, but return their other four starters. After playing close to 36 minutes per game as a freshman, Ryan Mela is expected to take on more responsibility as a sophomore.

Whitman-Hanson (25-2) — The Panthers enter the year on a 23-game winning streak that culminated with a big win over Beverly in the state semifinals and a share of the D2 state title. Cole LeVangie and Nate Amado are back along with 6-foot-5-inch forward Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder and 6-foot-7-inch center Tim Leahy.