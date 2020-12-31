fb-pixel Skip to main content
Former Norwood hockey player shares how Zdeno Chara supported him after he was paralyzed

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Zdeno Chara had a sizable impact on the life of Matt Brown.
When Norwood high school hockey player Matt Brown was paralyzed during a game at age 15 in 2010, the outpouring of support he received helped him get through an extremely bleak situation.

One of the most inspiring visits came from Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who stopped by a few days after Brown’s accident and surprised the team at a pasta dinner.

“He talked with the boys, stayed for an hour, and took pictures with everyone,” Brown tweeted Thursday morning. “He knew life was more than just the game of hockey and he exhibited that time and time again in Boston.”

The longtime defenseman Chara is now a member of the Washington Capitals. Brown is a high school and college graduate, the co-author of a book in which he shares his experience, and has created the Matt Brown Foundation to help others cope with spinal cord injuries.

