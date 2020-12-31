Former Norwood hockey player shares how Zdeno Chara supported him after he was paralyzed

When Norwood high school hockey player Matt Brown was paralyzed during a game at age 15 in 2010, the outpouring of support he received helped him get through an extremely bleak situation.

One of the most inspiring visits came from Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who stopped by a few days after Brown’s accident and surprised the team at a pasta dinner.

“He talked with the boys, stayed for an hour, and took pictures with everyone,” Brown tweeted Thursday morning. “He knew life was more than just the game of hockey and he exhibited that time and time again in Boston.”