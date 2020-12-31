Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in pro baseball history

“She was a great candidate coming in,” said Sox vice president of player development Ben Crockett, who helped spearhead the hire. “She’s had some really interesting experiences and has been passionate about growing her skillset and development herself.”

Smith will work with the minor league club out of Fort Myers and her focus will mainly involve the position players.

The Red Sox are hiring Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, making her the first Black woman to serve as a professional baseball coach in the sport’s history.

Smith comes with a proven track record: She played softball at Dartmouth College (2010-12), was the director of baseball operations and graduate assistant at Case Western Reserve (2013-17), and served as an assistant coach at the University of Dallas (2018).

Bianca Smith previously worked with the baseball team at Carroll University in Wisconsin. Courtesy/Mark Kolb (Custom credit)

Smith’s major-league experience goes as far back as 2017, when she interned for the Texas Rangers in their baseball operations department. She spent time working at Major League Baseball in amateur administration before interning in the Cincinnati Reds’ baseball operations department.

Smith serves as the assistant baseball coach and hitting coordinator at Carroll University in Wisconsin, a position she’s held since 2019.

Last season, for the first time in history, MLB had an on-field female coach in the San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken. Several others were hired as on-field coaches at the minor league level: Rachel Balkovec (New York Yankees), Rachel Folden (Chicago Cubs), and Christina Whitlock (St. Louis Cardinals).

Smith, as a Black woman, breaks an even bigger racial barrier.

“It’s a meaningful, meaningful thing for the organization,” Crockett said.

The Red Sox will officially announce Smith’s hire in January.

