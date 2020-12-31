Zdeno Chara says he decided to move on because ‘I had more to offer’ than the Bruins wanted

“It was very clear to me I would not be in the starting lineup, or starting some games, or some back-to-back games,” he said Thursday in a Zoom conference. “I would be more of a reserve-type of player.”

Zdeno Chara decided to leave the Bruins after 14 seasons and a Stanley Cup because, at 43, he still feels he has a lot left in the tank.

“He made it clear what conditions and what role I would be taking with the organization if I would return.

“I just felt ... I had more to offer.”

For that reason, Chara took the opportunity to move on, signing with the Washington Capitals on a one-year deal worth $795,000 announced Wednesday.

He had heard from the Capitals a few days ago, when they told him they were interested. In Washington, with new coach Peter Laviolette and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin, he saw something.

“I just saw an opportunity I didn’t want to pass on,” said Chara.

It’s been a long time since Chara was the new guy on a team. In 2006, he joined the Bruins as a free agent, back when he was 29.

“It’s definitely something I haven’t experienced for some time,” he said, “but, from what I’ve heard, from the conversations I already had with some of the teammates, it’s a great group of guys and I’m very, very motivated and I can’t wait to join them.”

Chara, who turns 44 in March, made it clear he isn’t ready to retire. So, how will he know when that moment arrives?

“When it comes, it comes, and when it comes, then you know,” he said. “This offseason was obviously a little bit strange for probably many of us. We were kind of in that pause when we usually start the season.

“I think that time was kind of the time where I decided that if I start skating and start going back to training, I would be quickly honest with myself in case there would be some sort of questioning or hesitation about going on the ice.”

But when he began to prepare for the 2020-21 season, he found he wasn’t ready to hang it up.

“I still have a lot of fun when I go on the ice,” he said. “I love working out, I love working hard, and getting ready and getting up in the morning and doing that routine, and that was the indication that I still have gas, lots of gas left.

“I still want to go out there and do my thing. That’s my motivation, still kind of proving I can play.”

While he may be saying goodbye to the Bruins, this isn’t a farewell to Boston. Chara said it was a difficult decision to move on, but he’ll “always be very proud to call Boston my home.”

He said his family has no plans to relocate to the D.C. area, in part because of the many friends and connections they’ve made in the Boston community.

As part of the realignment for the upcoming season to account for the pandemic, the Capitals will face the Bruins eight times. How will it feel for Chara to look out and see his former teammates across the ice?

“It’s going to be a strange feeling, I’m sure,” he said, “but I can’t tell you exactly how I’m going to feel at that time. I’m going to have to wait until that time comes.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.