Vaccine from China’s Sinopharm is 79% effective, drug maker says

The vaccine, the first approved for general use in China, is crucial to Beijing as it struggles to keep the outbreak contained and deflect criticism of its handling of the virus, which emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

Regulators gave the green light to the two-shot vaccine from China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a Sinopharm subsidiary, an official with China’s National Medical Products Administration said at a media briefing.

TAIPEI — China on Thursday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinopharm, a day after the state-owned drug maker reported the shot was 79.3 percent effective, paving the way for millions of doses of Chinese vaccines to enter the global market.

Advertisement

Yet the lack of detail in information released by regulators and Sinopharm has raised concerns. On Wednesday, CNBG reported results based on interim analysis from Phase 3 trials. In a brief statement on the website of the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a CNBG unit, the company did not give key specifics, including the sample size tested or number of infections in the trial or side effects. — WASHINGTON POST

German company seeks OK to get more doses of vaccine from each vial

THE HAGUE — The European Union medicines watchdog said Thursday that the German company BioNTech had applied for clearance in the 27-nation bloc to administer up to six doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from each vial, instead of the five doses currently approved.

In an e-mail to The Associated Press, the European Medicines Agency said that BioNTech, which developed its vaccine with the US drug maker Pfizer, has “submitted a request for change” that will be reviewed by the agency’s human medicines committee “in the shortest possible timeframe.”

It said that if the committee establishes that six doses can be consistently extracted from each vial, it will recommend changing the authorization that clears the vaccine for use in EU nations.

Advertisement

Pfizer said its vials contain enough vaccine for at least five doses and the amount remaining can vary, depending on the type of needles and syringes used.

’'Decisions regarding label updates and/or other temporary approvals regarding dose preparation and administration belong to local health authorities,” the company said.

Regulators in the United States, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom already allow up to six doses of 0.3 milliliters each to be drawn from the vials.

“The vaccine is manufactured with enough volume for five doses,” the UK regulator MHRA said in an e-mail. “However, it is normal for some vials to contain a slight excess volume, and in some cases this could allow a full sixth dose to be extracted.”

“However, care needs to be taken to ensure a full 0.3 ml dose can be administered to the individual,” it added. “Where this cannot be achieved when diluted as recommended, the vial and its contents should be discarded after the fifth dose has been extracted.”

Mixing leftovers from multiple vials is forbidden by all regulators, though.

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, on Wednesday backed the idea of extracting additional doses if possible. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Some UK doctors will defy plan to delay vaccine booster shots

NEW YORK — Some family doctors in Britain said on Thursday that they would defy the government’s instructions to postpone patients’ appointments for a second dose of coronavirus vaccine, a signal of unease in the medical community over Britain’s new plan to delay second shots as a way of giving more people the partial protection of a single dose.

Advertisement

British doctors, who have been instructed to begin rescheduling second-dose appointments that had been set for next week, said they were loath to ask older, vulnerable patients to wait an extra two months for their booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They said those patients had been counting on having the full protection of two doses, had already arranged for caregivers to help them get to their doctors’ offices, and could ill afford to rely on a new and untested strategy.

Beyond that, doctors said, it was logistically impossible to make contact with thousands of older patients in a matter of days, and then fill those slots with first-time recipients.

The British Medical Association, a trade union for doctors, said on Thursday that it would support doctors who decided to keep second-dose appointments that have been booked for January.

“It is grossly and patently unfair to tens of thousands of our most at-risk patients to now try to reschedule their appointments,” Dr. Richard Vautrey, chairman of the trade union’s family doctor committee, said in a statement. “The government must see that it’s only right that existing bookings for the oldest and most vulnerable members of our society are honored, and it must also as soon as possible publish a scientifically validated justification for its new approach.”

A spokeswoman for Britain’s National Health Service said in a statement that the service was giving family doctors “extra financial and logistical support” in order to “to help ensure thousands more receive the vaccine quickly.”

Advertisement

“The NHS has to follow” the new guidance, the statement said, “so as to increase the number of vulnerable people protected against Covid over the next three months, potentially saving thousands of lives.”

Delaying second doses could double the number of people who receive a shot soon and eventually lighten the toll of the virus in Britain, where hospitals are facing a deluge of cases of a new and more contagious coronavirus variant. While any one person may be better off getting the second dose promptly, some scientists said, society as a whole benefits if more people are given the partial protection of a single dose for the time being. — NEW YORK TIMES

Minister applauds Canadians for staying home — from the Caribbean

TORONTO — In a video posted on Twitter Christmas Eve, the finance minister of Canada’s most populous province was shown sitting by a fireplace in a sweater with a gingerbread house and a little Christmas tree, drinking eggnog.

“I want to thank every one of you for what we are doing to protect our most vulnerable,” Rod Phillips said about Ontarians staying home and avoiding nonessential travel because of the pandemic.

But Phillips himself had been enjoying a Caribbean vacation since Dec. 13 on the French island of St. Barts, a popular spot for the rich and famous. even as his Twitter account suggested he was in snowbound Ontario.

Advertisement

Now that word of his whereabouts has become public, he’s been summoned home by Premier Doug Ford, who promised a “very tough conversation” with Phillips. Opposition parties and health officials are calling for Phillips to be fired.

Phillips arrived in Toronto Thursday and spoke to reporters before starting a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“It was a dumb, dumb mistake . . . ” Phillips said. ’'I know that people are understandably angry about the situation. I do hope to be able to regain their confidence in the days and weeks ahead.’' — ASSOCIATED PRESS